Megan Fox is one of the most popular actresses in the West and enjoys a huge fan following on social media. She’s often labelled as the s*x symbol of Hollywood and never misses an opportunity to make heads turn with her public appearances. Today, we bring you a throwback to when Megan opened up about the crazy reputation of her s*x life while also comparing herself with Scarlett Johansson and her pin-up girl image in the industry. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Megan has always been very vocal about her views on things in life and showbiz. The actress doesn’t shy away from expressing his bold POV on anything and everything. Now talking about her throwback interview, Fox once spilled the beans on being experimental in her s*x life and revealed that nothing is off-limits for her in bed.

Talking to Esquire magazine, Megan Fox said, “Because of some things I’ve said, some jokes I’ve made, I’ve got this wild, crazy reputation. Like I’m into s*x with knives. People assume that I’m really promiscuous. There’s a difference between being very sexual and being promiscuous. I’m not promiscuous. I’m extraordinarily s*xual within a monogamous relationship. Nothing’s off-limits. But that has nothing to do with experiencing a lot of people. I’ve only had two boyfriends my whole life.”

In the same interview, Megan Fox revealed that she’s still figuring out her own s*xual prowess and especially when she’s labelled as Hollywood’s s*x symbol.

The actress said, “If you know how to take control of it, then it can be powerful. But I have no idea how to handle it yet, how to deal with it. I don’t want to have to be like a Scarlett Johansson – who I have nothing against – but I don’t want to have to go on talk shows and pull out every single SAT word I’ve ever learned to prove, like, ‘Take me seriously, I am intelligent, I can speak.’ I don’t want to have to do that. I resent having to prove that I’m not a retard — but I do. And part of it is my own fault.”

