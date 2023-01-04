Once upon a time Scarlett Johansson and Ryan Reynolds were one of the most adorable and talked about couples in Tinseltown. The two separated soon after and it broke the hearts of their millions of fans across the world. Today, we bring you a throwback to the time when Scarlett indirectly took a jibe at ex-husband Ryan and called him ‘competitive’ while subtly hinting it to be the reason behind the two actors ending their marriage. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Scarlett and Ryan tied the knot in 2008 and got divorced in 2011. While Johansson is hugely popular among her fans, she doesn’t have an official account on any platform. But thanks to her millions of fans across the globe, she has fan pages dedicated to her on Instagram and Twitter.

Now coming back to the topic, in a conversation with Cosmopolitan, Scarlett Johansson might have subtly hinted about the reason behind ending her marriage with ex-husband Ryan Reynolds.

While she didn’t mention her ex-husband Ryan Reynolds’ name anywhere, fans thought she indirectly revealed the reason behind ending her marriage with the actor. Scarlett Johnasson said, “There has to be a real understanding of how you share your time, especially when two people’s careers are going at the same rate. Or even if one person is more successful than the other, that also proves challenging. There may be a competitive thing.”

Post that, the Black Widow actress tied the knot with Romain Dauraic in 2014 and shares a daughter together named Rose. Later in 2017, the ex-couple separated and soon after, the actress started seeing comedian Colin Jost.

The two welcomed their first child in 2021, a son named Cosmo. Ryan Reynolds on the other hand tied the knot with actress Blake Lively in 2012 and shares three children together with fourth on the way.

What are your thoughts on Scarlett Johansson subtly hinting on the reason behind ending her marriage with Ryan? Tell us in the space below.

