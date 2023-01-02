After a fan of Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds shared a video of themselves getting a tattoo of the actor’s face on their leg, his wife Blake Lively joked that she wouldn’t be opposed to getting inked herself.

The actress, who is expecting the couple’s fourth child, reposted the December 30 clip on her Instagram Stories, with the playful caption: “I realise pregnancy is a strange time to get a thigh tatt but I’m nothing if not committed,” reports eonline.com.

The fan’s tattoo design featured Ryan Reynolds’s face, blue tribal designs and the phrase “NO RAGRETS SWITCHING TO MINT MOBLIE,” in reference to the Free Guy star’s telecommunication company.

Ryan Reynolds had first shared the video on his own Instagram page earlier that day, shedding some light on where his fan’s ink inspiration may have come from.

“Every year at @mintmobile we send a little Christmas gift to our customers,” he captioned his post. “This year it was a temporary tattoo. But some people are more committed to saving money with Mint than others.

The next day, Ryan Reynolds reposted Blake‘s Story, adding the text: “It’s not a competition but I also have my face tattoo on my thigh.”

Ryan – who has been married to Blake since 2012 and shares with her three daughters(James, 7, Inez 6, and Betty, 3) – recently proved his commitment to the actress when he accepted the People’s Icon Award at the 2022 People’s Choice Awards.

“You’re my heart. You’re my hope. You’re my happiness,” he gushed in his speech at the December 6 ceremony. “I joke that my family exhausts me but, in reality, you give me more strength than any man could possibly deserve.”

