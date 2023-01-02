You think you would ever be able to survive along with a group of sharks inside a sea? Well, YouTube sensation Corinna Kopf once showed us how it’s done and that too in a bikini. Her b**ty display made quite the talk of the town in a viral video that spread like a wildfire. Below are all the details you need to know.

For the unversed, Corinna is a 28-year-old internet celebrity who rose to fame via Instagram and Youtube. She shares content related to beauty, fashion and lifestyle on her social media platforms and enjoys an Insta family of whopping 6.9 million followers that absolutely adore her. Many would be surprised to know that she’s one of the most highly searched names on Google.

Back in August, Corinna Kopf left her massive base stunned with pictures in a black bikini inside a river. What stood out is that the beauty had been diving freely inside a sea full of sharks. One could see her exposed b*tt as she opted for a super s*xy thong while moving towards the aquatic animals.

Corinna Kopf captioned her post, “do you think sharks like cake? 🦈🦈 if you didn’t already know i’m extremely obsessed with sharks so yesterday was a absolute dream. thank you @andremusgrove , tiger sharks next?”

Well, that indeed is a thrilling moment to live, isn’t it? And who better then Corinna to set major underwater goals. Netizens were equally stunned as they bombarded her comments section with praises.

“OMG no she didn’t,” a user commented.

“better hope they don’t like cake,” another reacted to her caption.

“not sure about sharks but men certainly do,” a thirsty comment read.

“WOWOWOWOWOWOWOOW,” another wrote.

Meanwhile, Corinna Kopf is also famous as she’s the key member of the popular ‘Vlog Squad’ which was created by YouTuber David Dobrik.

