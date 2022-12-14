2022 is coming to an end and it’s time to look back and see what all happened in the year gone by. Yes guys, in less than 20 days we will be welcoming the new year. A while ago, we came across a list shared on Twitter detailing the Most Searched Asians On Google in 2022 and we were left impressed. From all the BTS members (yup, all 7) to social media star Uorfi Javed, the list boasts several well-known names.

Want to know if your favourite stars – be they from Bollywood, Tollywood, the Chinese or Thai entertainment industry or the K-Pop world, made it to the Top 100? Well, scroll down to know who made the list and at what position. Some will leave you impressed.

Topping the list of Most Searched Asians On Google in 2022 is BTS member Kim Tae-Hyung aka V followed by fellow group member Jeon Jung-kook (Jungkook). Following these K-Pop artists is Indian skipper Virat Kohli at number three, and Bollywood actresses Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt in the fourth and fifth spot respectively. The following five spots are filled by Park Jimin, Salman Khan, Thai rapper Lalisa Manobal (Lisa), Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

The next ten making it on the list following the Top 10 Most Searched Asians On Google in 2022 are Kareena Kapoor Khan, Jennie, Kajal Aggarwal, Suga, Vijay, Akshay Kumar, Samantha, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, IU and Jin. The last five to make it to the Top 25 include Jackie Chan. Rashmika Mandanna, Amitabh Bachchan, MS Dhoni and Telugu actor Allu Arjun.

Following several other Bollywood and Asian celebs and getting a mention at the 43rd position on the Most Searched Asians On Google in 2022 is Uorfi Javed. The actress-influencer – who often makes the headlines for her fashion choices and being trolled for them, is surely leaving an impression on million to be making it so high up the list. Check out the entire list here:

Most searched Asians – 2022. Raise your hand if your favourite is in the list 🙋‍♂️🙋‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/lO4LwDX9Dq — MOVIE HERALD (@movieherald) December 13, 2022

A pretty impressive list I should say – don’t you agree?

Whose mention on the Most Searched Asians On Google in 2022 has left you most impressed? Let us know in the comments.

