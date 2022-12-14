IMDb today unveiled the 10 Indian movies and web series that were most popular with users worldwide. The list includes the likes of Kantara, Vikram, RRR along with web series like Delhi Crime, Panchayat among others. Scroll below for all the details!

Rather than base its annual rankings on small statistical samplings or reviews from professional critics, IMDb determines its list of the most popular movies and web series by the actual page views of the more than 200 million monthly visitors.

From RRR to The Kashmir Files, check out the IMDb 10 Most Popular Indian Movies of 2022 below:

RRR (Rise Roar Revolt)

The Kashmir Files

K.G.F: Chapter 2

Vikram

Kantara

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect

Major

Sita Ramam

Ponniyin Selvan: Part One

777 Charlie

Of all the movies released theatrically or digitally in India between January 1 and November 7, 2022, and have an average IMDb user rating of 7 or higher with at least 25,000 votes, these 10 titles were consistently the most popular with users, as determined by the actual page views of the more than 200 million monthly visitors to IMDb worldwide.

This exclusive and definitive data is derived from IMDb movie rankings, which are updated weekly throughout the year. Customers can add these and other titles to their watchlist.

Take a look at the IMDb Most Popular 10 Indian Web Series of 2022 here:

Panchayat

Delhi Crime

Rocket Boys

Human

Apharan

Gullak

NCR Days

Abhay

Campus Diaries

College Romance

Of all the web series released in India between January 1 and November 7, 2022, and have an average IMDb user rating of 7 or higher with at least 10,000 votes, these 10 titles were consistently the most popular with users, as determined by the actual page views of the more than 200 million monthly visitors to IMDb worldwide.

The Most Popular Indian Movies of 2022 list is diverse and has strong representation from the Tamil (Vikram, Ponniyin Selvan: Part One, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect), Telugu (RRR, Major, Sita Ramam), and Kannada (K.G.F: Chapter 2, Kantara, 777 Charlie) film industries.

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect and Major are two biopics that made the IMDb list of Most Popular Indian Movies of 2022.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Kamal Haasan returned to films after five-year breaks, and were featured in two of the Most Popular Movies of 2022, Ponniyin Selvan: Part One and Vikram.

The Most Popular Indian Web Series of 2022 list has representation from six subscription-based platforms, with one show each from Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, Voot, and Zee5, and three from SonyLIV, pointing to the wide array of choices that customers enjoy in the streaming subscription space.

Speaking on RRR being the IMDb Most Popular Indian Film of 2022, filmmaker SS Rajamouli said, “RRR is a tale of friendship which everyone can relate to, told in a style that’s inspired by ancient Indian storytelling and is a film I hold very close to my heart. I am grateful to IMDb for the honour and would like to thank viewers worldwide for their love and appreciation. This celebration belongs to the entire cast & crew who worked relentlessly to create the magic viewers witnessed on screen”.

