Popularly called as National Crush Rashmika Mandanna is regularly in headlines for various reasons. The actress, who was seen in Allu Arjun’s Pushpa has been in controversies since a couple of months now.

The comments she made on Rakshit Sherry’s production house and blockbuster film Kantara were understood and conveyed in a wrong manner. This led to an uproar on social media and there was even a talk on social media that Kannada production and distribution troops have decided to ban Rashmika and her films in Karnataka.

Yesterday, the actress spoke to media and clarified the confusion and the controversy. Rashmika Mandanna said, “What happens inside remains inside only. I really can’t go around and tell people what is happening in my inbox. I don’t think have been banned. People started overreacting. When they asked me about Kantara, it was just two days since release. It is upto people on how they understand my words. I can’t keep explaining it to everyone. And I am ready to work in Kannada cinema if I get offers. Till now, I have been busy with other languages.”

Rashmika Mandanna has even made it clear they she will always respect Kannada cinema because that’s where she’s come from . She said she congratulated the cast of Kantara and they have replied positively to her. “I leave to people on how they want to understand and react. I can’t keep proving my point by showing what’s happening inside,” she added.

Rashmika Mandanna has been quite busy working in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil films simultaneously. She is awaiting the release of her bilingual film Varisu which stars Tamil hero Vijay Thalapathy in lead role and directed by Vamsi Paidipally. Titled Vaarasudu in Telugu, the film is all set to hit the screens on Sankranti 2023.

