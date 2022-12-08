Actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan is super ready for his election campaign. More than anything else, it is the vehicle that he is using that is capturing all the attention on social media.

Jana Sena Party SP chief Pawan Kalyan on Wednesday unveiled a specially-designed vehicle, which he will use for electioneering. He took to his social media profile to share a glimpse of the vehicle. He named the vehicle after Goddess Varahi. “Varahi is ready for election battle,” he posted.

Here are some special features of the vehicles:

This vehicle has got lights that will help Pawan Kalyan to move ahead even if there is a power cut. It does not need any external light or support. It has the latest technology sound system that helps people standing afar also hear what he says in the clearest possible way. The actor shared the pictures on his official Twitter account.

This killer four-wheeler is designed with the help of the latest technology and, boasts many special security features.

Pawan Kalyan‘s Vaarahi has some additional features that include CCTV cameras at all four corners. There will be live streaming during his travel and for that, a server has been specially designed as well.

Pawan can easily come atop the vehicle with the hydraulic steps that are inserted inside the vehicle. Just like a caravan, there is space for at least two to three people to sit comfortably inside it.

On the whole, the most important thing about Pawan Kalyan is his security, especially keeping the past few incidents in mind. The pooja for the vehicle will be performed at Kondagattu Sri Anjaneya Swamy temple shortly, after which it will hit the campaign trail.

Pawan Kalyan will be using the vehicle to campaign across AP, where the polls are due in April-May 2024. He was supposed to embark on a state-wide tour after Dasara earlier this year but it was postponed.

