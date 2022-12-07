Ahead of its grand premiere in Russia, the team of Pushpa: The Rise has been traveling across the country for its premiere. After the film was released in Moscow, it recently premiered at St Petersburg. While the film received an amazing response from Russian fans, they were excited to have the team with them at the premiere.

As the icon star Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, the director Sukumar along with the team of Pushpa: The Rise has been visiting places for the promotion of the film across Russia, they recently witnessed immense love from the Russian fans when they visited the premiere of the film in St.Petersburg.

While taking to their social media, the makers shared a video capturing the moments of the team while they were having a great time in St. Petersburg. They further jotted down a caption writing –

“Team #PushpaTheRise has been showered with love and applause at the St.Petersburg premieres ❤️‍🔥

Grand Russian Language Release on December 8th 💥

#ThaggedheLe #PushpaInRussia

Icon Star @alluarjunonline @rashmika_mandanna @aryasukku @ThisIsDSP @MythriOfficial @4seasonscreationsas”

Pushpa: The Rise had its release in Moscow on 1st December and in St. Petersburg on 3rd December. The film will premiere in the opening ceremony of The fifth Indian Film Festival which will be held in 24 Russian cities.

Apart from this, Pushpa: The Rise is gearing up for its grand Russian Language Release on 8th December. While the craze of Pushpa: The Rise has taken over the nation, the fans are eagerly waiting to receive any further updates as the team is also gearing up for Pushpa: The Rule.

