South sensation Hansika Motwani has tied the knot with longtime boyfriend Sohael Khaturiya. After making their relationship Insta official, the couple got hitched in a dreamy wedding in Jaipur on December 4. The photos and videos from the big fat Indian wedding, which was hosted at the Mundota fort in Jaipur, surfaced on the web taking it by storm. While social media sites are flooded with their exotic wedding pictures, netizens have been trolling the actress for all the negative reasons.

The actress looked true blue desi bride as she opted for a typical red wedding lehenga which she paired with kalreeas and red chooda. Fans have been in complete awe of her d-day look.

While a section of social media can’t get enough of Hansika Motwani‘s wedding photos others have been slamming the actress for apparently marrying her best friend Rinky Bajaj’s ex-husband Sohael Khaturiya. Soon after Hansika announced her wedding with Sohael, a group of netizens dug deep and re-shared his wedding video with Rinky. Netizens have been slamming the actress left right and centre for her decision to marry Sohael.

Commenting on her wedding photos, a user wrote, “Best friend ke husband se shadi kaise koi ker sakta hai any way congratulations,” while another said, “Ruined her friends married lyf, and she think this will sustain forever.”

A third user wrote, “Saheli ka husband chura liya between congratulations,” while the fourth one said, “kuch saal baad hansika ki koi friend ayegi or kahegi ki mai bhi apne hone wale husband ki shaadi me gayi thi.” A six user wrote, “Madam Hansika Is married with a divorcee above all he is criminal Karma will really hit her hard soon ! And then you guys will some of her friend will be there circulating now and forever with Soheal Murderer.”

On the other hand, netizens also commented on his first wedding video and one wrote, “So Hansika is marrying her friend with whom she stayed from beginning till end of his marriage function. but that guy actually married a girl whom he was trying to setup for his friend. I need time to process. how selfish can people get. where’s loyalty, friendship, love, respect in this relationship?”

“So, Initially Sohail tried to fix Rinky with his friend,But he ended up loving her …..Now,the same Sohail divorced Rinky,to marry Rinky’s best friend Hansika…clearly he was a cheater then and a cheater now….More power to Rinky. Hope she finds the right person,” read another comment.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hansika Motwani (@ihansika)

Coming back, what are your thoughts on netizens trolling Hansika Motwani for marrying her best friend Rinky Bajaj’s ex-husband Sohael Khaturiya.

