Janhvi Kapoor is one of the most popular gen Z actresses in Bollywood right now. The actress happens to be Boney Kapoor and late actress Sridevi’s elder daughter and has been doing phenomenal work to prove her acting mettle in Hindi cinema. Earlier today, Janhvi was spotted at the Mumbai airport wearing a skin-tight bodycon dress in black and flaunting her hourglass figure and netizens are trolling her on social media for the same while comparing her with Kylie Jenner and calling her ‘Lite’ version of the reality star. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Janhvi is quite popular on social media with over 20 million followers on Instagram. She also happens to be pretty active on the photo-sharing platform and we adore her quirky reels there which are humorous as well as fun to watch.

Now talking about her latest appearance, Janhvi Kapoor looked stunning as she was spotted at the Mumbai airport earlier today. The Mili actress donned a chic yet comfortable look for her airport diaries where she wore a skin-tight bodycon dress that highlighted her hourglass figure.

She styled her dress with matching boots and a baseball cap. Take a look at Janhvi Kapoor’s video here:

Reacting to her video on social media, a user on Instagram commented, “Lite version of Kylie Jenner 🙌”

Another user commented, “Search janvi kapoor teenage pic with images on Google… you ll get to know the amount of plastic she had put on her face… paisa ho to kya kuch nai ho sakta… saala Pura insan hi change ho gaya…so I dnt appreciate such beauty… search get shocked by her before pics…”

A third user commented, “Ye dusri urfi g.”

What are your thoughts on netizens trolling Janhvi Kapoor for her latest public appearance on social media? Tell us in the space below.

