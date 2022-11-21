Filmfare Middle East Achievers Night was recently held in Dubai with noted actors and actresses gracing the event. There were many magical moments created on stage from Janhvi Kapoor’s dance performance to Shehnaaz Gill’s heartfelt acceptance speech for her late rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Shukla. However, on the other hand, Janhvi Kapoor was among the celebrities at the event who made the fans’ heads turn with her sizzling looks as she arrived at the award ceremony.

Apart from Janhvi Kapoor, there were many popular stars who attended the award night and arrived in style donning classy outfits. Some of them include Bhumi Pednekar, Nargis Fakhri, Urvashi Rautela, Govinda, Mouni Roy, Manushi Chhillar, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ranveer Singh, Hema Malini, Arjun Kapoor among others.

Among the stars, Janhvi Kapoor stood out for her classy choice of outfit for the ceremony. She wore a silver-beige glittery one-shoulder bodycon dress with a thigh-high slit and tied her hair in an elegant bun. She paired her look with a set of stunning pearl earrings and donned diamond-embellished footwear. Janhvi kept her makeup light with not-so-loud eye makeup along with a soothing shade of lipstick.

Janhvi Kapoor made her acting debut in Bollywood with the film Dhadak alongside actor Ishaan Khatter in 2018 and received amazing reviews for her performance. She went on to appear in Ghost Stories and also won her fans’ hearts with her stellar performance in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. she was then seen in the film Roohi which could not perform well at the box office. She went on to showcase her talent in more of her films including Good Luck Jerry and Mili. She is now gearing up for the release of two of her much-awaited movies including Bawaal and Mr & Mrs Mahi which are expected to hit the screens next year.

