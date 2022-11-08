Celebrities are often trolled for their fashion outings these days. While Uorfi Javed remains number 1 on the radar of haters, Malaika Arora, Nia Sharma are some others who are in the list. The latest one is Nikki Tamboli who’s been compared to Nora Fatehi and Janhvi Kapoor over her bodycon dress. Scroll below for all the details.

Nikki has been making a lot of noise for quite a few days. Netizens have been speculating if she has gone under the knife as they witness some unusual differences on her face. There’s no denying that the Bigg Boss 14 contestant has surely amped her fashion game as she’s been pulling off some really hot outfits.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Last night, Nikki Tamboli was spotted at a restaurant in Mumbai. The actress donned a lavender-coloured bodycon dress with a side slit. She complemented her attire with silver strappy heels and minimal jewellery consisting of a ring and ear studs.

Nikki Tamboli flaunting her assets in that bodycon dress surely grabbed a lot of eyeballs. Many complimented her toned figure but there remained a section that felt she was trying to copy Janhvi Kapoor or Nora Fatehi.

A user wrote, “Sabko Nora or Jhanvi Banna hai..”

Another reacted, “Iske pass kaam h ….yaaa phir kisi Sajid ki mehrbaani ho gyii h …”

“Ye g*** pe pairalice ho gaya hai kya yrr sidhi khadi nhi ho pati ye,” another commented.

A troll wrote, “Kon hai ye sab kachra?”

“Janhvi hi banle tu pehle,” a user wrote.

Take a look at the viral video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

On the professional front, Nikki Tamboli will be next seen in the music video, Chhori. She has been sharing a lot of BTS videos and pictures ahead of the release of the song.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Television updates!

Must Read: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Amruta Khanvilkar, Paras Kalnawat Evicted In Shocking Elimination!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram