TV’s favourite couple Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash has been making headlines ever since their stint in Bigg Boss 15. Often their PDAs go viral on social media. Amidst this, recent speculations indicated that the two will be seen in a new show based on a vampire concept.

Ever since Kundrra became the second runner-up of Salman Khan hosted reality show, he has been receiving several offers. He even appeared as a jailor in Kangana Ranaut-hosted reality show Lock Upp. The speculations led many fans excited to see the pair on screen.

However, as per an ETimes report, Karan Kundrra is all set to star in a new show based on a vampire concept but Tejasswi Prakash won’t be in it. The female lead of the show has not been finalised yet and the official announcement will be made soon.

Kundrra was approached by the makers of the new show a few weeks ago. The actor gave his nod for this show about 4 to 5 days back. The report quoted a source as saying, “He was in talks for a couple of weeks, took his time to think like he usually does, and then said ‘yes’.”

It is also worth pointing out that Karan Kundrra has not signed on the dotted line for the new show which is based on the Vampire concept. However, the modalities are certainly being fast worked out.

Meanwhile, Karan Kundrra recently arrived on the sets of Naagin 6 at 11 pm to pick up his girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash post work. He brought dinner with him. Tejasswi later took to Instagram stories to share a picture of the tiffin which had chapattis and brinjal. She captioned it, “When he comes to pick you up with baingan ka bharta.”

Teja then also shared a cute video. In this clip, the actress lovingly fed Karan dinner while he drove his car back home and she sat on the passenger seat.

