Ekta Kapoor is back on Netflix with her explosive reality show Lock Upp. The streaming site unveiled a slate for the reality show during its 2026 Slate Announcement Event in Mumbai on Tuesday. In a powerful creative partnership set to redefine Indian reality entertainment, Balaji Telefilms is bringing its reality format Lock Upp to Netflix.

The collaboration marks a significant moment for both entertainment powerhouses, combining Balaji’s high drama shows with Netflix’s global reach to deliver a high-impact unscripted experience.

Lock Upp Returns On Netflix

Created by Ekta Kapoor, Lock Upp became a breakout reality phenomenon for its daring format, raw emotional confrontations, and intense survival-driven gameplay. The show will launch on Netflix with a larger scale, sharper twists, and a reimagined season designed for today’s streaming audiences.

The announcement was made as part of Netflix’s global content slate reveal, where Lock Upp stood out as one of the key unscripted titles, strengthening the platform’s growing Indian entertainment portfolio. The move reflects Netflix’s continued investment in high-engagement formats that resonate across markets.

Lock Upp Cast & Crew

Not much has been revealed about the show’s cast yet. Kangana Ranaut and Karan Kundrra hosted the first edition of the show. It’s not certain if they will return to reprise their roles.

Munawar Faruqui, who won the first season, might also return this season for a cameo. However, nothing has been confirmed yet.

Ekta Kapoor, Joint MD, Balaji Telefilms Ltd, will reprise her role as the showrunner. With the show, the veteran producer wants to push creative boundaries and “provoke thought, spark conversation, and reflect reality without filters.”

More details on the premiere date, host announcement, and exclusive first-look footage will be revealed soon as Netflix prepares to open the gates to Lock Upp once again.

