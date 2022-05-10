Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Lock Upp’ recently concluded with more than 350 million-plus views. The makers hosted a success party in Mumbai with several celebrities attending the bash.

Advertisement

Kangana jived to the tune of her upcoming movie ‘Dhaakad‘s track ‘She’s On Fire!’. She looked stunning in a thigh-high slit dress and matching heels.

Advertisement

Kangana Ranaut and Ektaa R. Kapoor posed for pictures together. Lock Upp producer Ektaa looked gorgeous in her black dress.

Another attraction of the Lock Upp party was the popular couple Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash. While Karan looked handsome in a black suit, Tejasswi grabbed eyeballs with her beige and white dress.

Other celebrities who attended the party were Tusshar Kapoor, Asheema Vardhan, Ridhi Dogra, Krystle D’souza, Nikhil Bhambri, Ankita Lokhande, Aman Maheshwari, Akash Choudhary, Afsana Khan, Paras Kalnawat, Ashita Dhawan, and many other popular names from the TV and film fraternity.

The celebs had a gala time and they danced to the tunes played by ex-contestant Ali Merchant, who turned DJ and played some of the dance numbers to which the entire cast and crew of the show danced till the wee hours of the morning.

As Munawar Faruqui emerged as a winner of Lock Upp, he thanked everyone for being a part of his journey. Accompanying him were Saisha Shinde, Poonam Pandey, Anjali Arora, Mandana Karimi, Ali Merchant and many more.

Must Read: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s ‘Jethalal’ Dilip Joshi Finds A Hilarious Place On Union Minister Smriti Irani’s Instagram Through A Meme

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube