For the past few days, Shehnaaz Gill has become the talk of the town after she was felicitated by Brahma Kumaris. The actress also joined the same spiritual group and was in Gurugram to promote the empowerment of girl children. At the event, that took place over the weekend, Sana spoke about anything and everything that could make headlines.

Advertisement

A couple of videos, from the Brahma Kumaris event, have surfaced on the web and are going viral for all the right reasons. At the event, Sana also spoke about the difficult phase of her life, after Sidharth Shukla’s death.

Advertisement

After attending the event, Shehnaaz Gill spoke in detail about joining the spiritual group and why and how she chose the spiritual way to lead her life. During her latest interview, Sana opened up about getting criticized for speaking in an accent. The actress revealed that it doesn’t bother her, because people who used to make fun of her, are now making videos of her one-liners.

Shehnaaz Gill told ETimes, “Socho ke jo log bolte thay ki mujhe bolna nahi aata, mujhe baat nahi karni aati, iska accent kaisa hai… haste thay log. Toh aaj meri wahi strength ban gayi, na? Toh mujhe lagta hai kisi ka mazak nahi udhana chahiye. Aaj mere one-liners pe log video banate hain. But it does not go to my head, because I know main aaj yahan hoon, kal ko kuch bhi ho sakta hai mere saath.”

Shehnaaz went on to assure her fans that she will never change. “Agar yeh change kardiya maine, toh Shehnaaz Gill mein akad aajayegi na, mujhe down-to-earth rehna hai. Mujhe pata hai life mein kabhi bhi koi paasa palat sakta hai,” she added.

During her appearance at the event, Shehnaaz Gill made sure to click a picture with every single fan, who was waiting to catch a glimpse of the actress. Speaking about the same she told the portal, “I am here because of them. Woh mujhe itna support karte hain, mere liye itna time nikalte hain. Mera farz banta hai ki mujhe bhi unhe apna time dena chahiye, na. I feel this is my responsibility. Agar main saamne hoon aur time na doon toh woh galat ho jayega.”

During the same conversation, Shehnaaz Gill revealed that she desperately want to get fame. A step she takes, a move she makes, she makes headlines like no one. Speaking about the fame she said, “I am enjoying the moment. It’s okay. Yahi cheez thi, jiske liye main pehle taras rahi thi… ki main kuch banun, ki main kuch aisa karun ki log mujhe dekhein, pasand karein. Tumko har koi toh pasand nahi kar sakta, toh theek hai. Main kuch logon ki favourite list mein hoon, kuch ki nahi. Kya hi problem hai. Jo pyaar karte hain udhar focus karo. It does not bother me.”

On the work front, after Honsla Rakh with Diljit Dosanjh, Shehnaaz Gill is all geared up for her Bollywood debut Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali opposite her mentor Salman Khan.

Must Read: Karan Kundrra Ends Up Spilling Bedroom Secrets As He Says Tejasswi Prakash “Likes To Be On Top”; Naagin 6 Actress’ Reaction Is Unmissable!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube