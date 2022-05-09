Kangana Ranaut hosted Lock Upp came to a thrilling end last weekend and Munawar Faruqui was declared as the winner of season 1. Post the end of the show, the makers held a success bash for the contestants with a few celebrities who were also invited. Among them was Television beauty Ankita Lokhande along with her husband Vicky Jain. Although she was nailing her look but a few netizens trolled her outfit.

Advertisement

Apart from winning the trophy, the comedian took home the winning amount of Rs 20 Lakhs and a car. On the other hand, Payal Rohatgi was 1st runner up while Anjali Arora 2nd.

Advertisement

Ankita Lokhande looked gorgeous at the Lock Upp’s success bash. The actress chose to wear a silk evening gown with a thigh-high slit and a cut-out pattern around the waistline, deep V neckline. She completed her look with simple makeup with light pink lipstick and a layer of eyeliner. Her hair was styled with prominent curls which went well with the look. However, netizens finds a way to troll the actress and this time her outfit grabbed their attention.

Reacting to Ankita Lokhande’s dress at Lock Upp success party, a netizen wrote, “Yr dressing sense le le kisi designer se, agar bold dekhna hai toh,” another user wrote, “Yes tang dikhna zaruri ha ha wrna entry nhe hogi.”

A third user commented, “Itna bhi na pehenti @lokhandeankita formality kyu ki… Pta nhi yeh log kyu bhul jaate hain ki clothes are meant to cover not to show your body in public,” a fourth user wrote, “Oh…god how much make up she put on??”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

Earlier in an interview with Indian Express, Ankita Lokhande reacted to trolls and said, “Honestly, social media has brought us closer to our fans but also there is so much trolling involved. At the end of the day, everyone has a choice. I cannot go about telling people that I am nice and they should love me. I will go about living my life and I cannot worry about people judging me. I never have. My family is my strength and I can fight anything or anyone with their support.”

Let us know in the comments below what do you think about Ankita’s look?

Must Read: Shehnaaz Gill Says “Main Itni Strong Hoon Na…” As #SidNaaz Fans Miss Sidharth Shukla & Say “Indeed, You’re!”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube