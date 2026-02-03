Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar came and conquered the theaters, leaving everyone eagerly waiting for the sequel. Dhurandhar 2’s teaser was revealed today, and soon after, the shift of the music partner became a hot topic of discussion. Now, it has been learned that the makers have cracked a lucrative deal with the industry giant T-Series. It is said to be one of the biggest music deals of Bollywood.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the first film was released in December 2025, and it ruled the box office like a king. It has an ensemble cast led by Ranveer Singh, with Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and R. Madhavan in supporting roles. The spy-action thriller emerged as the all-time highest-grossing Hindi film globally.

T-Series bags music rights of Dhurandhar 2!

For the unversed, Saregama had the music rights to Dhurandhar, but this time T-Series took over, cracking a fantastic deal with the makers. According to a source close to T-Series, the music giant has locked the music rights deal for Dhurandhar 2 at 27 crores across all languages. The hefty valuation further cements Dhurandhar 2 as one of the most anticipated franchise films, with trade confidence running high even ahead of its release.

Music rights deals are often seen as an early indicator of a film’s trade potential, and the Ranveer Singh-starrer seems to be ticking the right boxes. With strong pre-release buzz, franchise value, and a major music label firmly on board, Dhurandhar 2 appears well-positioned to make a significant impact when it finally hits the big screen.

More about the film

Dhurandhar’s sequel has been titled Dhurandhar: The Revenge. Besides Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun, R Madhavan, and more will be reprising their roles in the upcoming sequel. It has been produced by Jyoyi Deshpande, Aditya Dhar, and Lokesh Dhar under Jio Studios and B62 Studios. Dhurandhar 2 will be released on March 19, 2026.

