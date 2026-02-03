The much-awaited first glimpse of Dhurandhar 2 is finally out, and Ranveer Singh transitioning between Hamza Ali Mansari and Jaskirat Singh Rangi is a visual to die for! This teaser is the right amount of explosive we imagined. After the massive success of the first instalment, the stakes have clearly been doubled, and the action has shot to an insane level.

Looking at this bomb teaser, one thing is for sure – Certified Paisa Vasool entertainment that is ready to set the ticket windows on fire. The first thing that hits you hard in this teaser is the shape-shifting nature of Ranveer Singh’s character. Meanwhile, there will be Uzair Baloch and his revenge for sure. We see a glimpse of Sanjay Dutt’s SP Aslam Chaudhary as well.

Dhurandhar 2 teaser doesn’t waste time, and dives straight into the high-octane world of Pakistan where Ranveer Singh is now the King Of Lyari. It seems Hamza Ali returns with ten times the grit, having Jaskirat Singh Rangi’s fire in his heart. The action sequences look massive and guarantee taalis and seetis for sure!

In a film like Dhurandhar 2, entertainment takes the throne, and this one promises grand entertainment. The teaser has not introduced us to a new, menacing antagonist who seems to be a perfect match for Akshaye Khanna‘s cold-blooded shrewdness!

There’s a mystery surrounding the missing years of Hamza, as Jaskirat suggests a deeper emotional core than the first film. The possibility of a larger cinematic universe is surely possible! This teaser seems like a sure-shot winner since it targets the pulse of the Indian audience. It has the right mix of mass appeal, a loyal fan base from the prequel, and the larger-than-life hero worship that currently rules the box office. In the teaser, Ranveer Singh at the end promises, “Yeh Naya Hindustan hai Yeh ghar mein ghusega bhi Aur maarega bhi,” and I cannot agree more!

Check out the teaser of Dhurandhar 2 here.

