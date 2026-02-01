After the high-octane, blood-soaked father-son dynamics we’ve seen in recent blockbusters (Yes, Animal, talking about you), a heartwarming father-son tale might be all the fodder you need. Starring Mihir Ahuja, the trailer for Shabad arrives like a breath of fresh air. The story seems heartwarming and might strike a chord with the audience.

The trailer introduces us to a world where communication isn’t about shouting; it’s about understanding even when words are left unsaid. Mihir Ahuja plays a young man navigating the complexities of his relationship with his father. There are no heavy-handed dialogues or dramatic background scores that scream for your tears.

Instead, the trailer relies on the tense chemistry between the leads, capturing the mundane yet beautiful moments of a middle-class household where a son wants to be a footballer but his father wants him to sing Shabad at Gurudwara. But can he sing, overcoming his stutters, forms the entire premise!

Since The Archies, Mihir Ahuja has shown a vulnerability in his acting skills ,and it seems to have matured well in the upcoming Zee5 original. The best part of this trailer is the tone. There are no cliches, and it follows the simple Abba Nahi Maanenge story from 3 Idiots, or it is probably an extension of the same! It hits the correct notes by staying grounded.

Shabad sensitively explores the conflict between legacy and aspiration, inheritance and individuality. The series poses a compelling question: Is legacy something we inherit, or something we choose for ourselves? As faith, fear, love, and ambition intersect, both father and son are compelled to confront their deepest vulnerabilities – ultimately learning that coexistence is born not from authority, but from empathy and understanding.

With its authentic Punjabi milieu, emotionally nuanced performances, and a deeply moving narrative, the film promises a heartfelt and immersive story.

Shabad – Reet Aur Riwaaz is premiering exclusively on Zee5 on February 6. Check out the trailer here.

