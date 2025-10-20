Generally, the global trend shows that most streaming platforms are not profitable. Several factors contribute to this, including heavy competition, lack of consistency, and poor quality of both content and service. In India, the situation is quite similar. The competition in the legal streaming space is intense, with global players like Netflix, Prime Video, and Lionsgate Play, alongside domestic players such as Jio Hotstar, which features the Disney catalogue.

Additionally, legacy television networks have launched their own streaming services, including Sun NXT, ETV Win, SonyLIV, ZEE5, and others. ZEE5, for instance, achieved 300 crores in revenue. Let’s take a look at the top five films that helped them reach this milestone.

Zee5 Crosses 300 Crore Revenue Milestone In Q2 FY2025-26

According to Financial Express, Zee5 reported more than 300 crore in revenue in Second Quarter of Financial Year 2025-2026, marking the highest-ever revenue for the platform in any quarter. Furthermore, they mentioned that earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) losses are down by 80%.

Zee5’s Five Film Releases From Q2 FY2025-26

1. House Mates (Tamil)

Cast: Kaali Venkat, Vinodhini Vaidyanathan, Darshan, Aarsha Chandini Baiju

Kaali Venkat, Vinodhini Vaidyanathan, Darshan, Aarsha Chandini Baiju IMDb rating: 7.9/10

7.9/10 Director: T. Raja Vel

This fantasy horror film, directed by T. Raja Vel, follows two families living in the same house but in different time periods, one in 2012 and the other in 2022. Mysteriously, they discover that they can communicate with each other by writing on the walls. Even stranger, their electrical systems are connected, if someone flips a switch in 2022, the light turns on in 2012, and vice versa. What could be the reason behind this eerie connection, and is there a way to break it?

2. Aamar Boss (Bengali)

Cast: Shiboprosad Mukherjee, Srabanti Chatterjee, Shruti Das, Sauraseni Maitra, Aishwarya Sen, and Gourab Chatterjee

Shiboprosad Mukherjee, Srabanti Chatterjee, Shruti Das, Sauraseni Maitra, Aishwarya Sen, and Gourab Chatterjee IMDb rating: 7.8/10

7.8/10 Director: Nandita Roy, Shiboprosad Mukherjee

Plot: A corporate drama directed, written, and produced by Nandita Roy and Shiboprosad Mukherjee, the plot revolves around a man in his 40s who owns a publishing house. He has a strained relationship with his wife, and his mother, who is recovering from surgery, feels neglected, so she accompanies him to work. This situation has a significant impact on the organization.

3. Kaalidhar Laapata (Hindi)

Cast: Abhishek Bachchan, Daivik Bhagela, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Nimrat Kaur

Abhishek Bachchan, Daivik Bhagela, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Nimrat Kaur IMDb rating : 7.6/10

: 7.6/10 Director: Madhumita Sundararaman

Plot: Directed by Madhumita Sundararaman, this emotional journey follows a middle-aged man whose family wants to abandon him. Realizing this, he decides to leave on his own, where he meets a young orphan boy. Together, they embark on a heartfelt trip to complete everything on the man’s bucket list.

4. Mrigaya: The Hunt (Bengali)

Cast: Ritwick Chakraborty, Vikram Chatterjee, Saurav Das, Anirban Chakrabarti, Priyanka Sarkar, Rezwan Rabbani Sheikh

Ritwick Chakraborty, Vikram Chatterjee, Saurav Das, Anirban Chakrabarti, Priyanka Sarkar, Rezwan Rabbani Sheikh IMDb rating: 6.2/10

6.2/10 Director: Abhirup Ghosh

Plot: Directed by Abhirup Ghosh, this crime investigation neo-noir action thriller follows four police officers who team up to investigate the murder of a prostitute, who was also a caring mother. But the case is far from straightforward.

5. Tehran (Hindi)

Cast: John Abraham, Neeru Bajwa, Madhurima Tuli, Manushi Chhillar, Alyy Khan

John Abraham, Neeru Bajwa, Madhurima Tuli, Manushi Chhillar, Alyy Khan IMDb rating: 5.6/10

5.6/10 Director: Arun Gopalan

Plot: This spy action thriller, directed by Arun Gopalan, is loosely inspired by the 2012 attacks on Israeli diplomats in New Delhi. It skipped a theatrical release and directly premiered on Zee5, although it was initially planned as a theatrical experience. ACP Rajeev Kumar, played by John Abraham, is investigating a bomb blast in which a girl he personally knew died. Taking it upon himself to uncover the truth, he discovers the involvement of foreign powers, drawing him onto an international stage with high-stakes challenges. With no support from any country and being actively pursued by Iranian intelligence officials, he must navigate alone to find the truth.

