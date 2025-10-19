We are just a few hours away from another Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 19. Fans are curious about the elimination time, as already, contestants are nominated for eviction. Last time, Zeishan Quadri bid a farewell to his Bigg Boss 19 journey, and this week, another participant will be leaving the reality show drama. The evicted contestant will not get the chance to celebrate Diwali 2025 with housemates.

Who will be evicted from Bigg Boss 19 in Week 8?

For this week’s elimination, the nominated contestants include Neelam Giri, Gaurav Khanna, Malti Chahar, and Mridul Tiwari. Talking about the Bigg Boss 19 voting trends, it was predicted that Malti would be eliminated from the house as she got the lowest votes in the voting trend.

Despite this, the news might surprise you, as no one is eliminated this week in Bigg Boss 19. It means that this week will serve as a no-week of eviction in the house. According to the news from BiggBoss_Tak, the makers decided to have no elimination as part of Diwali’s celebration. Since the start of this new season, we have seen a few Weekend Ka Vaar where no eviction took place, and this week will be the newest addition to the list of no eviction WKV.

🚨 No Elimination this week due to DIWALI. Are you Happy? — BBTak (@BiggBoss_Tak) October 16, 2025

What else is expected to happen in tonight’s episode?

In tonight’s promo video, it is confirmed that the cast of the Thamma film, including Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, will appear on the show. Additionally, famous singer Shaan will make his presence felt too.

There is no doubt that the cast of Maddock’s upcoming film will be there for the promotion of their movie. Additionally, it is expected that they might give some tasks to the housemates, making the show more interesting to watch.

#WeekendKaVaar Tomorrow Promo – Farrhana’s mother and Shehnaaz Gill video message 🥹 pic.twitter.com/p7kAO4m1a7 — BBTak (@BiggBoss_Tak) October 18, 2025

