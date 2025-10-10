Malti Chahar, the sister of Indian cricketer Deepak Chahar, is the latest Bigg Boss 19 entrant. Introduced by brother Deepak in a special segment in BB 19, Malti’s entry at the Bigg Boss house as a wild card contestant stirred up the current setting of the show.

Amid her participation in the reality series, several viewers wondered about Malti Chahar’s career, background, and net worth. In this article, we will examine her wealth and fortune and compare them to those of her brother, Deepak.

Malti Chahar Net Worth 2025

Malti comes from a modelling and acting background. Although she began her career in the technical field, she was always drawn to modeling and acting. She soon realized her calling and stepped into the entertainment industry with beauty pageants.

She was a finalist in Femina Miss India 2014 and even earned the Miss Photogenic Award at the Femina Miss India Delhi 2014. Although she began her journey with a beauty pageant, Malti soon transitioned into the acting business and made her debut with a short film, Manicure, in 2017.

She then featured in the Bollywood movies like Genius (2018) and Ishq Pashmina (2022). Malti has also ventured into filmmaking. She made a short film called O Maaeri, and with that, she has expanded her career graph into multiple departments in the entertainment industry.

According to a Her Zindagi report, Malti Chahar has an estimated net worth of 2 to 3 crore. Her income flow comes from modelling, acting, and other brand endorsements that she shares through her social media platforms. Her content has also garnered her a sizable follower base on Instagram, which further contributes to her net worth. Her appearance on Bigg Boss 19 will undoubtedly boost her career even further.

Deepak Chahar Net Worth 2025

Deepak is one of the most celebrated Indian pacers. Over the course of his career, he has played 13 ODIs for the Indian cricket team, claiming 16 wickets, and 25 T20Is, claiming another 31 wickets in the process. He has played for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the IPL. His latest IPL outing was with the five-time winning team, the Mumbai Indians.

According to India TV News, Deepak Chahar has an estimated net worth of 66 crore, which stemmed from the earnings in the national circuit, IPL, as well as brand deals and endorsements like Oppo, DSC Sports, and CoinSwitch Kuber. According to The Times of India, MI got Deepak for a whopping 9.25 crore at the 2025 IPL Mega Auction.

Malti & Deepak Chahar’s Combined Net Worth 2025

Although Deepak’s net worth is almost 3200% more than that of his sister, the brother-sister duo has a considerable fortune cumulatively. Their combined net worth stands at around 68 to 69 crore in total. Now, it’s time for Malti’s net worth to expand after Bigg Boss 19. There’s a high possibility that their combined net worth will increase. Deepak’s rising career might also affect their individual as well as combined net worth.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more such fashion and lifestyle stories and updates!

Must Read: Hema Malini VS Sunny Deol VS Bobby Deol Net Worth 2025: Here’s Who Owns The Maximum Assets In Dharmendra’s Family?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News