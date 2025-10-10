Bigg Boss 19 is anticipating a highly dramatic and exciting Weekend Ka Vaar. The house situation is extremely tense, and the contestants’ moves are grabbing the attention of the screen-facing audience. The recent voting trends provided a hint that one of the nominated contestants could be eliminated from the show in the forthcoming Weekend Ka Vaar.

Nominated Contestants for Week 7

The house recently experienced a significant setback with the Haunted Playground task. Six housemates have been nominated for the next eviction. The nominated contestants’ names include Neelam, Pranit, Zeishan, Mridul, Baseer, and Ashnoor.

Haunted playground mein shuru hua nomination ka khel, kaun hoga safe iss baar? Dekhiye #BiggBoss19 ka naya episode, har roz raat 9 baje #JioHotstar par aur 10:30 baje @colorstv par. Watch Now:- https://t.co/XNlwzrEgyf pic.twitter.com/gojy6EPsVy — JioHotstar Reality (@HotstarReality) October 6, 2025

Apart from the nominations, viewers witnessed a heated debate between Shehbaaz and Abhishek Bajaj, one of the week’s dramas. On the other hand, Farhaana Bhatt won everyone’s heart and kept them entertained with her humorous yet spooky moments.

Voting Trends and Predictions

According to bigg-boss-vote, Baseer Ali leads the voting poll with 73,092 votes. Pranit More is in the second position with 72,615 votes. The votes of Mridul Tiwari are 67,844, so he’s in third position.

The vote counts of Neelam Giri, Ashnoor Kaur, and Zeishan Quadri are low, and that puts them in the risk zone. Among the numbers provided currently, Zeishan Quadri appears to be the one who is at the highest risk of eviction this week, as he has only 15,392 votes in his favor at the moment.

So far, 350479 individuals have voted on the site already, and the figure is still increasing. However, it is worth noting that these figures are only estimates. Salman Khan, host of the show, will reveal the actual result in the Weekend Ka Vaar episode. It remains unclear who will be leaving in Week 7 of Bigg Boss 19 and how the elimination will impact the relationships within the house.

What’s Going On Inside The House?

In the recent episode, Bigg Boss announced the captaincy task, marking the end of Farhaana Bhatt’s captaincy. Housemates took part in the new task actively, while the previous captains turned sanchalaks (supervisors).

Strategy, planning aur politics ka perfect mix, captaincy ke liye gharwaalon ka battle shuru! 💥 Dekhiye #BiggBoss19 ka naya episode, har roz raat 9 baje #JioHotstar par aur 10:30 baje @ColorsTV par. Watch Now:- https://t.co/XNlwzrEgyf pic.twitter.com/90mCWlCFbD — JioHotstar Reality (@HotstarReality) October 9, 2025

It is reported that after completing the Puzzle Task and getting votes from other contestants, Nehal Chudasama is now the new house captain.

