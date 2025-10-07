Bigg Boss 19 continues to hold audiences engaged with its blend of drama, emotions, and surprises. Recently, the house welcomed Malti Chahar as a wild card contestant, adding another exciting layer to the show. With the seventh week starting, the nomination session has yet again disturbed the equations between contestants. The most recent task introduced fresh tension and strategy, revealing who will be in danger this week.

Bigg Boss 19: Nomination Task Details

In the latest episode, Bigg Boss revealed this week’s nomination task was titled “Haunted Playground.” The entire house became a haunted playground, where every corner was full of surprises and twists. Farhana, the existing captain, and Malti, the new contestant in the house, were both exempted from nominations.

Both of them became witches for the task and were given the power to “hunt” housemates. The task was divided into five rounds. In each round, either Farhana or Malti was given the chance to “eat” one contestant, meaning they would target and remove that person from the task. Malti would begin in the first round, followed by Farhana in the second, and so on until the fifth.

The contestants were divided into two families for this task: Family 1: Nehal, Kunickaa, Shehbaz, Abhishek, Gaurav, Amaal, and Tanya, and Family 2: Neelam, Pranit, Zeishan, Mridul, Baseer, and Ashnoor.

Both groups were asked to discuss the opposite family in a negative light. The witches were then asked to decide who would get “eaten.” The family that loses more members by the end of the task will be nominated for the week. The first round started with Malti targeting Abhishek Bajaj and throwing him into the swimming pool.

Bigg Boss 19: Nominated Contestants Of Week 7

While the nomination task is yet to air fully, X handle BiggBoss24x7 reports that after the completion of the nomination task, the contestants who will be nominated for eviction will include Neelam Giri, Pranit More, Zeishan Quadri, Mridul Tiwari, Baseer Ali, and Ashnoor Kaur. Each of them will have to depend on audience votes to stay safe inside the house.

As the Haunted Playground task continues in the upcoming episode, it will be exciting to see how the witches plot their next move and which contestants manage to escape.

🚨 Nominated Contestants for this week 👇 Neelam Giri

Mridul Tiwari

Baseer Ali

Ashnoor Kaur

Pranit More

Zeishan Quadri WHO WILL EVICT? 💭 — BiggBoss24x7 (@BB24x7_) October 5, 2025

