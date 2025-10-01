Following the eviction of Awez Darbar in the fifth week, the existing housemates became more active in Bigg Boss 19. The team of Abhishek Bajaj, Pranit More, and Ashnoor Kaur has now geared up to face the other group.

However, last night, the campaign behind Farhana Bhatt’s captaincy drew the ire of the housemaster, who called out some contenders. Additionally, Bigg Boss nominated eight names for this week’s eviction following a unique nomination task.

Bigg Boss 19: Which Contestants Are Nominated For This Week’s Eviction?

For the nomination task, the housemaster gave each contestant a chance to nominate the other by providing their reason and putting a rocket missile on the contender’s boat. Every contestant was asked to place their boat in the nomination ground. It was then explained that whichever boat had three missiles would get blasted, and the contender would get nominated.

Before the task, Bigg Boss also called out the contestants for the ‘Neelam Bacho’ campaign. Furthermore, it was disclosed that Farhana had the opportunity to nominate a contestant directly, and she chose Ashnoor Kaur.

The entire nomination task was marked by many heated altercations and verbal wars. It ended with eight people getting nominated for this week’s eviction, including Ashnoor. The list are as follows:

Ashnoor Kaur Amaal Mallik Kunickka Sadanand Neelam Giri Pranit More Tanya Mittal Zeishan Quadri Nehal Chudasama

Bigg Boss 19: Which Contestant Holds The Highest Chance Of Getting Evicted As Per Netizens?

After the nomination task, social media users shared mixed opinions about the eviction and the contestants who will bid farewell to the show this week. The majority of viewers believe that either Pranit More or Neelam Giri might be evicted from the nominations. Some noted that Kunickka and Nehal also have realistic chances of exiting Bigg Boss 19 this week.

Pranit – if Makers want Neelam – if Votes Count 🙏 — Lady Don (@Avi_Deewani) September 28, 2025

Kunickka sadanand — Tanveer Alam (@TanveerAlam7265) September 28, 2025

