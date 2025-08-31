Bigg Boss 19 is moving at full speed with fights, emotions, and surprises. But the recent Weekend Ka Vaar turned the focus on comedian Pranit More. For those unaware, Pranit often joked about Bollywood stars during his stand-up days. Some of those old clips about Salman Khan went viral, and this time, the jokes reached the superstar himself.

What Pranit Said About Salman

In one of his shows, Pranit joked that Salman Khan doesn’t charge money but ends up “eating people’s careers.” The audience laughed, but the line has been discussed widely ever since the video resurfaced.

Another time, he made a light dig at Salman’s driving controversies. He joked that filmmaker Rohit Shetty once told Salman to drive as he wished, and Salman instantly asked, “Where to sign?”

Pranit even teased an audience member by comparing their ring with Salman’s famous bracelet and cheekily asked if they had been to the superstar’s farmhouse. These jokes, although meant for laughs, raised eyebrows when shared online after Pranit entered the Bigg Boss house.

Salman Khan Confronts Him On Stage

During the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman addressed the matter directly. Looking at Pranit, he asked how he would feel if the roles were reversed. The host reminded him that stand-up comedy is about entertainment but that jokes should not cross a personal line.

Salman also mentioned that stars like Kapil Sharma and Krushna Abhishek make people laugh without making “below the belt” jokes. He firmly told Pranit that comedy should never turn into disrespect.

The house went silent as Salman spoke, and Pranit appeared uncomfortable while listening. This moment quickly became one of the biggest highlights of the week. After this confrontation, netizens took to X and shared their reaction on it. One user shared the clip and wrote, “Salman Khan handled the #PranitMore situation really well !!!.”

Another user penned down, “#PranitMore sad many things about SalMAN Khan in stand-up, but can’t speak proper in front of #SalmanKhan. REMEMBER THE NAME SALMAN KHAN People may talk behind his back, but no one dares to speak in front of him.”

Check out the more netizens’ reactions below:

📌 BHAI RUNNING HOMES :

