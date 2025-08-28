Shark Tank India’s Anupam Mittal, founder and CEO of Shaadi.com- People Group, recently appeared on the ThinkSchool podcast and spoke about the show’s deeper mission. The prominent Shark shared that for him, the show is not just about fame or investment, but about creating lasting impact.

“Why do we do Shark Tank India? It’s to empower the entrepreneur,” he said. Mittal said he sees India stepping into a transformative age of entrepreneurship, much like how previous generations left their legacy in fields like medicine and engineering. “I personally want to play a role in helping realize that dream of India becoming the top entrepreneurial economy in the world,” he stated.

Anupam Mittal On The Core Philosophy Of Shark Tank

At the core of Shark Tank lies a powerful dual philosophy: to engage and educate. According to Mittal, capturing the audience’s interest is the first step toward inspiring them. “To educate someone, you must first capture their interest. Shark Tank India does this by bringing forward diverse entrepreneurs whose stories resonate with everyday viewers, allowing them to imagine their own entrepreneurial journeys,” he mentioned.

Anupam Mittal Says Unscripted Format Makes Shark Tank Unique

During the conversation, Anupam Mittal also shared how Shark Tank’s unscripted format makes the show unique. Sharks don’t receive any prior information about the entrepreneurs. “The Sharks don’t have beforehand knowledge about the entrepreneurs or their pitches because it defeats the entire engage and educate theory,” Mittal said. The live reactions and decisions bring authenticity to the experience, both for the Sharks and the audience.

The star entrepreneur also offered an insight into the fast-paced, high-pressure nature of the investment process. “The element of surprise and drama of the pitch presentation is very important for us to make decisions for investment, as the investors don’t get days to think; we have to decide then and there and also compete with other Sharks who are trying to do the same thing,” he concluded.

