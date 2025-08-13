Kapil Sharma is one of the popular names in the entertainment industry. He aspired to be a singer, but destiny had its own plans, and so he became India’s most loved comedian. However, he faced a fair share of struggles not only professionally but also personally. Let’s revisit the time when Kapil reflected on battling anxiety and depression. Read on to know more.

Kapil Sharma on Battling Depression

In a chat with Feel It In Your Soul, Kapil opened up on the lowest phase of his life. He shared, “Mera dimaag kharab ho gaya tha. Maine do filmein bana diya. Actually what happened was I had a lot of money, and thought becoming a producer was easy. But one never becomes a producer just with money. Producer requires a different mindset. There’s a different training to become a producer. I wasted a lot of money, and my bank balance went down to zero.”

Kapil Sharma Credits His Wife Ginni Chatrath

Kapil further gave credits to his wife, Ginni Chatrath, who stood by him through this phase. She helped him through his financial crises and emotional struggles. Her support helped Kapil to start everything from scratch, and he slowly resumed his career.

Navjot Singh Sidhu On Kapil Sharma’s Low Phase

Earlier in a conversation with The Grain Talk Show, Navjot Singh Sidhu candidly spoke about his bond with Kapil Sharma and the phase where he was indulged in alcoholism and depression. He said, “When Kapil was not well, he was jittery. He was going through a rough time and people told me that he was over. I said, ‘Guys, he is 20. If you can even find someone who is a 10 and make him stand in front of Kapil, I will listen. But right now, even a 5 doesn’t exist. You will have to replace him with something better. Otherwise you’ll keep missing him. He is a genius. You don’t have a genius like him. Talent does what it can do. Genius does what he must do.”

More About Kapil Sharma

For those unaware, Kapil Sharma marked his Bollywood debut in 2015 with the film Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon? He was then featured in Firangi, Zwigato, and Crew. On the work front, he is gearing up for his upcoming release, Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2? He is also hosting the third season of The Great Indian Kapil Show, with new episodes streaming every Saturday at 8 PM on Netflix.

