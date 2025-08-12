The previous episode of The Young and the Restless saw Jack seeking out Victoria’s help about the Claire and Kyle situation. Sharon worried about her daughter Mariah as her trauma and guilt continued to escalate. Last but not the least, Lily delivered bad news to Holden about the death of Damian.

The personal drama, suspicion and plotting is heavy on the soap opera and the avid watchers are excited to witness more. Here’s what fans can expect from the August 12, 2025, episode of The Young and the Restless when they tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama set around Genoa City.

The Young & The Restless Spoilers: August 12, 2025

The episode on Tuesday features Phyllis sharing a secret with Daniel. Is this going to be about her latest alliance with Cane and Billy? Or could it be about something else? How will Daniel react to her mother’s secrets? Is Phyllis going to spill her plan to her son? He might not be too impressed.

After all, Phyllis can be quite risky when it comes to attaining whatever she wants. And Daniel is definitely not that kind of a guy. Is he actually going to dissuade his mother or simply want her? On the other hand, Audra covers her tracks with Nate. What happens in France, stays in France? She does not want her boyfriend to know what exactly her deal with Victor involved.

And she especially does not want Nate to know that Kyle and her kissed. But how long will she cover her tracks and keep her secrets because Nate is hoping to find out one way or another. Is Claire going to be the one who reveals the truth in front of him? Speaking of Claire, she is done with it.

It’s time for her to take matters into her own hands. Audra may have tried to warn Claire that her boyfriend is not the loyal man he claims to be and that he only partly told her the truth. Kyle did not tell Claire how he kissed Audra and was actually interested in the intimacy. He simply blamed it all on her.

Claire believes Kyle and she knows Audra is trying to fulfill her deal with Victor but she would be a fool to ignore the warnings Audra gave her. She might be doing this to get funding for Vibrante but she isn’t lying when she says Kyle is not the victim in this situation and he initiated things as well.

And now that Claire saw Kyle and Claire kiss in front of her own eyes, it’s time for her to take things into her own hands. What will she do? Is she going to go against Audra or will try to snoop about Kyle’s intentions?

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: Marlena Takes On A New Patient, Sophia Confides In Ari, While Leo Gets To Know His Roommate

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News