The previous episode of The Young and the Restless saw Victor wanting Lily to join his revenge plot against Cane. On the other hand, Claire set the record straight with Audra about the kissing and intimacy drama in France. And then last but surely not the least, Kyle tried to strike a deal with Adam.

With a business war on the horizon, deals being struck and alliances being made, things are about to get interesting on the soap opera. Here’s what fans can expect from the Young and the Restless when they tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama revolving around residents of Genoa City.

The Young & The Restless Spoilers: August 8, 2025

The final episode of the week features Victor striking an unexpected deal. Nothing new considering the Newman patriarch is almost ever cutting out some deals and striking new ones to make use of. He let go of Audra after her plan to separate Kyle and Audra backfired but now he has a new deal.

Is this related to his upcoming war against Cane? Is his offer to Lily going to be accepted? Or is this some other deal instead? After all, he told his son Adam how he planned to use Cane to take down the Abbotts while also taking his revenge against them. Even if Claire does not like the plan.

On the other hand, Phyllis pushes Billy’s buttons. The two are now part of the same team again since they have allied with Cane to take Chancellor. But their relationship has always been full of friction and not to add their romantic past in the mix. How will this new alliance fare between them?

Will they keep pushing each other’s buttons? Will this affect Billy’s romance with Sally? It’s no secret that Sally and Phyllis do not like each other and have often feuded. In fact, Billy fired Phyllis from Abbott Communications and gave the job to Sally, making her furious and vengeful a while ago.

And then lastly, Chelsea is forced to take sides. What could this be about? Is this related to Adam and Billy? Considering she asked the former to not stoop low and go against Billy like his father Victor has been asking him to., it might be time that the choice has to be made. But who will she pick?

Is she going to still defend her ex Billy or will she stand by Adam’s side? Is this going to affect things for her? Or is this choice of picking sides about something else instead? Stay tuned to know more details about the same.

