Wednesday’s season 1, featuring Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams, premiered on Netflix in 2022 and quickly became a cultural phenomenon. Season 2 has finally arrived after a long wait, and ahead of that, people catching up to season 1 earned it a place in the global weekly top 10. The first season’s resurgence this week reaffirms its place among the platform’s elite. Keep scrolling for the deets.

For the unversed, the first season set a new benchmark, surpassing Stranger Things 4 for the most hours watched in a week for any English-language series on Netflix by recording 341.23 million hours viewed in its first seven days on the platform. Created by Tim Burton, the show featured Gwendoline Christie, Riki Lindhome, Jamie McShane, Hunter Doohan, Percy Hynes White, Emma Myers, Joy Sunday, Georgie Farmer, Naomi J. Ogawa, Christina Ricci, and Moosa Mostafa appearing in supporting roles.

Wednesday Season 1 OTT Verdict Week 21

According to the latest data from Netflix, Jenna Ortega-led Wednesday Season 1 resurfaced on Netflix’s weekly top 10 from July 28 to August 3. It is at #6 in Netflix’s global weekly top 10 list, a mean feat for a three-year-old show. It has generated 2.7 million views against 18.3 million viewing hours. It must be because people are reminiscing about their memories of the 1st season before season 2 premieres this Wednesday, August 6.

Trending in the top 10 in 27 countries

This is the 21st week that the first season has been back on the weekly top 10. This week, it is trending in twenty-seven countries, including India, Pakistan, Colombia, Mexico, and Peru.

Still ruling at #1 global top 10 with 250 Million+ views

Season 1 of Wednesday is the most-watched English-language show of all time on Netflix. It has garnered 252.1 million views in its run. The recent views will add to the existing views and further solidify its place at the top of the list.

About Wednesday Season 2

Wednesday season 2, starring Jenna Ortega and Emma Myers, is back on Netflix and premiered on August 2. Part 1 of season 2, comprising four episodes, has been released. Season 2 Part 2 will premiere next month on September 3. Also, the series has been renewed for season 3. In Season 2, Wednesday returns to Nevermore Academy, where she continues to hone her psychic powers while confronting a new threat and racing against time to save Enid from a deadly fate.

Note: The viewership numbers are the official numbers given by Netflix for the films and shows that arrived on the platform.

For more updates from TV and Web, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Wednesday Season 2 Part 1 Ending Explained: Shocking Cliffhanger Leaves Jenna Ortega’s Fate Hanging In The Balance!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News