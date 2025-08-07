Wednesday Addams returns to Nevermore Academy in Wednesday Season 2, where her ambitions and overconfidence continue to guide her down increasingly perilous paths. With new mysteries emerging and familiar threats resurfacing, the first half of the hit Netflix series has escalating danger awaiting both Wednesday and those around. Here’s everything that went down in these four episodes.

MAJOR SPOILERS ahead for all four episodes of Wednesday Season 2 Part 1.

Wednesday S02E01 “Here We Woe Again”

Wednesday, now a school celebrity, hardly gets a moment to breathe as not only does her brother Pugsley enroll at Nevermore, Morticia also tags along for a fundraising gala. New principal Barry Dort has replaced regulations, banning the Nightshades society, and coercing.

Ms. Capri, Wednesday’s music teacher, encourages her to embrace emotional expression during cello lessons as Xavier sends her drawing of a threatening red-faced crow from his dreams. Tyler’s father and former sheriff Galpin also investigates bird attacks pertaining to the crow somehow connected to Morticia’s estranged sister Ophelia.

While exchanging spooky stories, Pugsley tests his newfound electrical powers by accidentally resurrecting the dead teen inventor buried beneath the tree. Naming him Slurp, he keeps the zombie companion. On the contrary, Wednesday’s psychic abilities begin deteriorating, producing visions of black tears which trigger violent seizures.

After inadvertently touching Enid, she experiences a terrifying vision of her undead roommate attacking her beside Wednesday’s own gravestone, with Enid holding her accountable for the death. The episode ends with Wednesday collapsing in seizures while gushing black tears.

Wednesday S02E02 “The Devil You Woe”

Morticia attributes Wednesday’s black tears to psychic exhaustion, as Wednesday loses her visionary abilities entirely upon finding Sheriff Galpin’s corpse with pecked-out eyes. Despite being arrested by Sheriff Santiago, Gomez secures her quick release as her legal representative.

During annual Prank Day, Wednesday returns to find a fake-murdered Enid, though her stalker leaves genuine threats. Dr. Orloff reveals that bird controllers, Avians, have been absent from Nevermore for over a decade. Wednesday visits Tyler at the psychiatric facility, but he remains uncooperative, threatening Enid when pressed about recent deaths.

Slurp kills Enid’s driving instructor, consuming his brain, demonstrating his parasitic nature to Pugsley. Agnes Demille, Wednesday’s stalker, reveals herself to the latter, while kidnapping Enid and Bruno and giving Wednesday an ultimatum.

When Wednesday succeeds in rescuing them, Agnes offers assistance with the murder investigation, her invisibility powers proving potentially useful. Wednesday’s troubles multiply when she realizes Morticia has confiscated Goody’s spell book — her sole source to restore the psychic abilities.

Wednesday S02E03 “Call of the Woe”

Morticia vows not to return the book citing Ophelia who, she discloses, had similar obsessions as Wednesday before they drove her into madness. When she comes across a voicemail from victim Bradbury mentions safeguarded evidence hidden near Camp Jericho, Wednesday uses the trip to camouflage her investigation.

At the camp, normie cadets challenge the Outcasts for campground rights, but the latter prevails, allowing Wednesday to investigate Galpin’s cabin, where she discovers multiple Outcast obituaries from Willow Hill patients, along with the name “Lois.” Her powerless state prevents triggering visions from the clippings.

When Slurp shows signs of regeneration, Eugene unsuccessfully pleads with Pugsley to inform authorities, only for the latter to claim he has prepared arrangements to feed the zombie. Slurp escapes and nearly kills Gomez before Pugsley’s electrical shock deters him. Wednesday challenges Morticia to a duelo-a-ciegas for Goody’s book but loses, though she saves her mother from Slurp’s attack as authorities remove him.

Wednesday S02E04 “If These Woes Could Talk”

Dr. Fairburn brings Marilyn to Willow Hill to catalyze Tyler’s rehabilitation, but the latter transforms into Hyde form and attacks her.

Wednesday trails the obituaries to a cemetery, encountering her grandmother Hester Frump. A crow steals Wednesday’s evidence and Grandmama agrees to find out who authorized the cremations. Meanwhile, Morticia burns Goody’s book despite Hester’s offer to donate to Nevermore in exchange.

Realizing the deaths were faked, Wednesday recruits Uncle Fester to infiltrate Willow Hill. He reveals that Morticia previously asked him to check on Ophelia, who was committed during her sophomore year after experiencing black tears and psychic breakdown. Hester provides the name Augustus Stonehurst as the person who signed the fake death certificates. Agnes discovers this is a former Willow Hill doctor and Nevermore science teacher, now residing as a patient following a psychotic break.

Fester creates a public disturbance to get committed, inadvertently exposing Bianca’s mother, who was staying concealed following an FBI raid, to authorities and Principal Dort. Fester then tracks down Augustus, whose pet parrot provides the code to a mysterious room, but Marilyn betrays Fester before he can investigate.

Wednesday infiltrates Willow Hill through Ms. Capri’s music therapy session, rescuing Fester and discovering the room contains evidence of the “Long-term Outcast Integration Study.” The mysterious “Lois” proves to be a covert experimentation program, not a person as they find imprisoned Outcasts whose deaths were faked for medical experiments.

The hooded Avian reveals herself as Judi, Augustus’s daughter and a normie who gained bird-control abilities through her father’s experiments. She hired Dr. Fairburn to continue Augustus’s legacy of Outcast experimentation. Fester liberates all imprisoned Outcasts, who immediately attack Judi as one of them is hinted to be Wednesday’s long-missing Aunt Ophelia.

During the chaos, Tyler kills Marilyn, while Slurp devours both Dr. Fairburn and Augustus. Tyler encounters Wednesday and the mysterious Outcast woman, hurling Wednesday through a window, and the episode concludes with her unconscious and bloodied.

