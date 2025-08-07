After years of waiting, Wednesday Addams is finally back in her black couture, turning our dreams into nightmares. Jenna Ortega has returned to reprise her role as Wednesday in the Netflix series. Season 2, part 1, is comprised of 4 episodes, and even though it doesn’t make up for all the excitement, the new crime scenarios will definitely keep you hooked till the end.

For those who don’t know, the storyline of the second season, part 1, revolves around Wednesday returning to Nevermore after the summer break. But this time she is not alone, her brother gets enlisted, and their parents also decide to stay on for a bit. The school has changed, the principal has been replaced, but danger hasn’t subsided yet. A stalker is lurking somewhere, and a lot of bad things are about to happen. Will Wednesday be able to solve them?

(Spoiler Alert: This article contains major spoilers of Wednesday season 2 part 1, read at your own risk.)

Wednesday Season 2 Part 1: Who Is The Stalker & Why Is That Stalker Targeting Wednesday?

The series opens with Wednesday (Jenna Ortega) trying to tap into her psychic powers and learning how to control them. Over the summer break, she decided to visit Kansas City and solve the serial killer case that had remained unsolved for many years. She did do that and returned because it was time for her school to reopen. This time, not only Wednesday, but her brother, Pugsley, is also making an entry into the Nevermore. Principal Weems has been replaced by Principal Dort (who might look like someone very meek and helpful, but he is highly suspicious).

From day one, Wednesday starts to receive threatening messages, as if she is being stalked. While she tries to figure out who that stalker is, the Principal asks her mother, Morticia Addams, to chair the fundraising gala. She decides to stay, which leaves Wednesday a little uncomfortable. On the other hand, she gets a vision that Enid (Emma Meyers), her roommate and best friend, is going to die, and she is going to be the reason. Since then, she has taken excessive precautions to save Enid.

She’s baaaaaack. Wednesday Season 2 Part I is NOW PLAYING. pic.twitter.com/P5oLIckIg7 — Netflix (@netflix) August 6, 2025

While trying to find the stalker, she figures out that the stalker is none other than her number one fan, a 13-year-old new student who admires Wednesday and wants to work on her cases. But that doesn’t make the danger disappear. There’s more to it. At the beginning of this season, we saw a flock of crows kill two people back-to-back. So, who is controlling? Why is that person on a killing spree?

Is Wednesday Addams Going To Die?

After Tyler’s (Hunter Doohan) dad dies, Wednesday goes to visit him in the insane asylum, Willow Hill. Although she gets nothing useful from him, her suspicion grows about the place. In the fourth episode, we see her Uncle Fester (Fred Armisen) enter the asylum to find out who the serial killer is. Wednesday’s number one suspect is Dr. Fairburn (Thandiwe Newton), who deals with all the cases. In an attempt to catch her in the act, she sets up a trap.

Wednesday goes inside the asylum, frees Uncle Fester, and finds the door that leads to LOIS (the key that can solve this case). Soon enough, they figure out that LOIS is not a person, it’s a secret project led by Augustus Stonehurst, who captured the Outcasts in an attempt to harness their powers and use them on the Normie. Just then, the serial killer unmasks themselves, and we get to see that it’s Judi (Fairburn’s assistant and Stonehurst’s daughter). She can control birds, and she has been plotting the murders.

In the middle of all this, the inmates of the asylum get free, among whom Hyde (Tyler) also comes out in his usual form. His only motive is to kill Wednesday. In the last scene, we see Wednesday coming out of the window and getting massively injured. Is she dead?

A new ‘Wednesday’ Season 2 Part 2 teaser trailer has been released. pic.twitter.com/r4ncKMyDY2 — Weyler HQ ♡ (@weylerhq) August 6, 2025

Well, no, Wednesday is in a coma now. How things will pan out is all going to be in season 2, part 2. However, part 1’s storyline was too gripping, from Pugsley retrieving the zombie boy with a clockwork heart who starts eating people’s brains to having a serial killer and a stalker to Hyde killing his master and coming out in the world – it’s been full of chaos, but it has just started.

You can watch Wednesday Season 2 Part 1 on Netflix.

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: Wednesday Season 1 Trivia: Did You Know Christina Ricci Replaced Thora Birch After Filming The First Half For This Reason?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News