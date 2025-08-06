John Cena charged onto Prime Video’s global charts with Heads of State, and for nearly a month, nothing came close. The wrestler-turned-actor, alongside Idris Elba and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, kept the action-comedy glued to the top spot, while drawing millions into its fast-paced political misadventure. However, that hold did not last forever because over the weekend, the unexpected happened. A screenlife version of War of the Worlds pushed Cena and company off the throne, per Flixpatrol.

Ice Cube’s War Of The Worlds Overtakes The Charts

The new take on the classic story stars Ice Cube as a Homeland Security surveillance pro, operating entirely through screens and devices. While audiences tuned in, critics did not hold back. The film has hit rock bottom on Rotten Tomatoes, sitting at zero percent, a rare spot few ever reach. Even with names like Eva Longoria and Clark Gregg in the cast and a story adapted from H.G. Wells’ famous novel, the response has been brutal.

The action doesn’t stop and neither do the views. Thanks for making #HeadsofState a global hit! pic.twitter.com/jTQ1gdkGjr — Amazon MGM Studios (@AmazonMGMStudio) August 4, 2025

Screenlife Format Gets Another Push

Despite that, viewership tells a different story. War of the Worlds, produced by Patrick Aiello and Timur Bekmambetov, who has carved out a niche in the screenlife genre after directing big Hollywood titles, somehow pulled ahead. Bekmambetov, known for Wanted and Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter, has spent recent years focused on this computer screen format, and he has got another film, Mercy, lined up with Chris Pratt and Rebecca Ferguson.

Positive Reviews Keep Heads Of State In The Spotlight

Meanwhile, Heads of State continues to hold strong with a decent 70% score from critics. The movie, directed by Ilya Naishuller, casts Cena as the US President and Elba as the British Prime Minister into enemy territory, with Chopra Jonas trying to keep them alive.

The film is light-hearted, full of action, and not too heavy on the politics, and delivered enough to stay on top for a solid stretch. For now, Cena’s run at number one is over not only in WWE but also in streaming, replaced by a film nobody saw coming. However, as we all know, in the world of streaming, things shift fast.

War Of The Worlds Trailer

