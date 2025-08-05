If you have even a passing interest in the sci-fi genre, chances are you’ve heard of H.G. Wells’ iconic 1898 novel The War of the Worlds, or perhaps seen one of its screen adaptations. Recently, streaming giant Amazon Prime Video released a new adaptation of the beloved sci-fi tale on its platform.

Titled War of the Worlds, the film stars rapper-actor Ice Cube and Desperate Housewives star Eva Longoria. It premiered on July 30, 2025, on Prime Video. However, despite the star power, the film has received a shockingly low critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes. Read on to find out what this version is all about, and how it’s been received by critics and audiences.

Alright settling in for the 2025 version of #WarOfTheWorlds on Prime. pic.twitter.com/LsBF8WUD3F — Antonio BanRad (@AnthonyX_34) July 30, 2025

What’s War of the Worlds (2025) All About

This sci-fi thriller, directed by Rich Lee, ostensibly centers on Will Radford (Ice Cube), a computer security expert working for the Department of Homeland Security. When massive alien machines launch a devastating attack on Earth, Will must join forces with a mysterious hacker and a biologist in a race against time to stop the invasion and save humanity.

The film also stars Eva Longoria, Clark Gregg, Andrea Savage, Henry Hunter Hall, Iman Benson, Devon Bostick, and Michael O’Neill, among other cast members.

War of the Worlds – Critical Response & Audience Ratings

The film currently holds a rare and shockingly low 0% critics’ score on the review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, based on 12 reviews, along with a slightly higher audience score of 12%. On IMDb, War of the Worlds has a below-average user rating of 3.1/10.

A Popular War of the Worlds Adaptation

This isn’t the first time H.G. Wells’ iconic novel has been adapted for the screen. One of the most well-known versions is Steven Spielberg’s 2005 adaptation starring Tom Cruise in the lead role. The film received mostly positive reviews from critics, earning a 76% score on Rotten Tomatoes. However, the audience score is at a lower 42%, indicating a more mixed reception from viewers.

War of the Worlds (2025) Trailer

They lie because you would never believe the truth. #WarOfTheWorlds starring Ice Cube and Eva Longoria, is streaming now. pic.twitter.com/a5zg13iZjk — Prime Movies (@primemovies) July 30, 2025

