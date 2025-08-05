Four episodes of Season 3 of The Summer I Turned Pretty are now streaming, and fans already have strong opinions about what’s been going down on the show—especially when it comes to Belly Conklin, Conrad Fisher, and Jeremiah Fisher. There’s also plenty of drama involving Steven Conklin and Taylor Jewel.

Be it shameless cheating, crazy emotions, heartbreaks, pitiful proposals, or family drama—the first four episodes of the Amazon Prime show have seen it all. With only 4 of the total 11 episodes released so far, several more are yet to air, but fans already have some strong opinions. Here’s what they’ve been saying.

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3: Fan Reactions to Episodes 1-4

For the unversed, the season started with Belly and Jeremiah back together. She can be seen mothering him and keeping her emotions secondary to his mood swings. Apart from all the relentless making out, there’s little to enjoy in their dynamic and barely any chemistry.

Conrad pulling strings to get a good doctor for Steven at the expense of his own future while his fuckass cheater brother is going to use belly’s vulnerability to propose — elise ∞ tsitp spoilers (@aspharrygus) July 16, 2025

Belly finds out that Jeremiah cheated on her during his Cabo trip with Lacie Barone. On the other hand, Conrad is working toward becoming a doctor and attends therapy to cope with the depression he experienced after their mother, Susannah, passed away. Meanwhile, Belly’s brother Steven is hospitalized after an accident.

Jeremiah uses the emotional moment to propose to Belly and defends his actions by saying they had “broken up” before the Cabo trip—though there was no clear conversation between them confirming that. An overwhelmed Belly says yes and convinces herself that it was just a mistake.

conrad has spent 4 years yearning and loving belly from a distance, even the thought of being with someone else was a big NO for him. jeremiah betrayed belly with lacie berone in cabo twice .. 4 seconds after fighting with belly — jess (@bellysinfinite) July 17, 2025

One user said, “Conrad pulling strings to get a good doctor for Steven at the expense of his own future while his fuckass cheater brother is going to use belly’s vulnerability to propose.” Others pointed out the codependency of Jeremiah while pointing out how he’s always competing with Conrad.

“Conrad’s a doctor, he bakes, he’s in therapy and you want me to root for the one who can’t even log into the wifi at work?” stated one, while another felt, “Conrad has spent 4 years yearning and loving belly from a distance, even the thought of being with someone else was a big NO for him.”

conrad’s a doctor, he bakes, he’s in therapy and you want me to root for the one who can’t even log into the wifi at work? — ⋆. 𐙚 ̊ seven (tsitp s3) 🤍 (@katsukiwlfe) July 30, 2025

They continued, “Jeremiah betrayed Belly with Lacie Barone in Cabo twice.. 4 seconds after fighting with Belly.” A third noted, “Conrad just cancelled his flight because he saw belly crying, agreed to be Jeremiah’s best man to make her feel better, and made her muffins for her birthday.”

Others made fun of how Jeremiah is not even graduating, is in debt, didn’t propose on one knee or have a ring for Belly when they first proposed. He later gave her a ring that became a joke online for not even being visible.

alright let’s see so conrad just cancelled his flight because he saw belly crying, agreed to be jeremiah’s best man to make her feel better, and made her muffins for her birthday….meanwhile

jeremiah: fisher — via | tsitp s3 spoilers 💌 (@isabelsconnie) July 30, 2025

