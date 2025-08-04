The previous week on The Bold and the Beautiful saw Liam recovering from his surgeries and Steffy leaving town for a quick getaway with her kids. On the other hand, Li hid the truth about Luna being alive and has kept her at a makeshift medical setup. And then the Italy trip began.

The love triangle, the drama, the gorgeous locations: it has been a ride for sure for the avid watchers of the soap opera. Here’s what fans can expect from the August 4, 2025, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful when they tune in to CBS to watch the daytime dead revolving around Los Angeles.

The Bold & The Beautiful Spoilers: August 4, 2025

The first episode of the week features Finn continuing to dig into Liam’s case and confronting Grace. After suspecting her of hiding something, he researched what she has been up to. To add to it, she has been trying to ghost everyone by not answering anyone’s texts or calls for a while now.

The whole miraculous surgery that Grace charged Bill one million dollars for cured Liam of his brain cancer out of the blue. Bridget and Finn were instantly suspicious about how things changed so drastically. After all, it was supposed to be an inoperable tumor. And yet now it has been cured.

And then Grace’s shady behavior only added to the doubts about her. Now that Finn is digging around trying to find answers, things are getting tense. That’s not all, he is also confronting Grace about her behavior and what the truth is. Will she lie to him or try to divert the topic to save her skin instead?

On the other hand, Eric warns Ridge that he must act fast to win Brooke back before it’s too late. Nick is quite adamant about wooing Brooke and is planning to propose to her on a boat and actively convince her to give their romance a second chance. Eric does not want that to happen at any cost.

After all, he wants his son Ridge to get back with her. This is why he has been warning him to wake up and rush or he might lose Brooke to Nick. Eric saw Nick holding a ring and he is desperate for Ridge to go fix things before Brooke says yes to Nick. How will Ridge react to Eric’s warnings?

Will he be able to reach in time to stop Brooke from making a decision or will this be the end of Eric’s desperate dream of Brooke and Ridge’s union?

