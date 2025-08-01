Love Is Blind UK is back with its second season, and the upcoming edition is full of new UK and Ireland-based adults who are searching for love, a connection, or something more. Here’s when the reality series will premiere, the release schedule, and the contestants participating this time.

Love Is Blind UK Season 2: Premiere Date & Release Schedule

Season 2 of Love Is Blind UK will premiere on Netflix on August 13, 2025. New episodes will drop each Wednesday. Matt and Emma Willis are back as co-hosts, supporting the singles as they navigate the journey.

Week 1, Wednesday, August 13: Episodes 1–4

Week 2, Wednesday, August 20: Episodes 5–8

Week 3, Wednesday, August 27: Episodes 9–10

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix UK & Ireland (@netflixuk)

Love Is Blind UK Season 2: Men & Women Contestants

Billy is a 35-year-old army physical trainer from Bangor, Northern Ireland. Charlie is a 28-year-old electrical engineer from Essex, England. Chris is a 33-year-old project manager from Sussex, England. Demola is a 30-year-old finance analyst from Essex, England. Jack is a 33-year-old app creator who hails from London.

James is a 36-year-old real estate manager from Skegness, England. Javen is a 28-year-old health coach from Kent. Jed is a 31-year-old configuration manager from Essex, England. Jordan is a 29-year-old life engineer from Bristol, England. Kal is a 31-year-old gym owner. He is from Wigan, England.

Kieran is a 28-year-old gaming entrepreneur from London. Patrick is a 33-year-old human design coach from London. Ross B is a 32-year-old builder from Dunstable, England. Ross M is a 30-year-old barber shop owner from Cheshire, England. Tom is 35 years old, a retired pub landlord from London.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Love Is Blind (@loveisblindnetflix)

As for the women, Aanu is a 29-year-old singer from Essex, England. Amy is a 33-year-old primary school teacher from Brecon, Wales. Ashleigh is a 30-year-old cabin crew manager from Surrey. Bardha is a 32-year-old sales and marketing director from London Christine is a 35-year-old HR operations lead from Athlacca, Republic of Ireland. Danielle is a 33-year-old estate agent from Portsmouth, England. Holly is a 30-year-old private chef from London. Katisha is a 31-year-old nanny and makeup artist from Dumfries, Scotland. Laurie is 37 years old, an interior stylist from London.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Love Is Blind (@loveisblindnetflix)

Loll is a 31-year-old account manager of sales from Bedfordshire, England. Megan is a 28-year-old dancer and fitness instructor from London. Sarover is a 29-year-old medical company owner who hails from Buckinghamshire, England. Sophie is a 28-year-old senior commercial manager from Manchester, England. Tara is a 33-year-old cafe owner from Wicklow, Republic of Ireland. Yolanda is a 26-year-old specialist occupational therapist from Hampshire, England.

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: Modern Family Trivia: Did You Know This Star’s Real-Life Mom Made A Surprise Cameo In The Beloved Sitcom?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News