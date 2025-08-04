In the previous episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, Eric appealed to Nick to back off to help his cause of reuniting Ridge with Brooke. On the other hand, Nick planned to propose to Brooke on a boat and ensured that all the arrangements were smoothly made to make this dream happen.

From confrontations and saves in Italy to revelations and confessions, the audience has plenty to look forward to on the soap opera. Here’s what fans can expect from this week on The Bold and the Beautiful when they tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama revolving around the people of Los Angeles.

The Bold & The Beautiful: Spoilers Of The Week

Monday, August 4, 2025

The first episode of the week features Finn continuing to dig into Liam’s case and confronting Grace. After being suspicious of what happened that cured Liam’s terminal illness, Finn did some research. Will Grace tell him the truth? Eric warns Ridge that he must act fast to win Brooke back before it’s too late. Is this going to spur Ridge into instant action to save Brooke?

Tuesday, August 5, 2025

Up next, Finn accuses Grace. He is unwilling to keep her secret under wraps and wants her to share the truth with the others. On the other hand, Nick prepares to propose to Brooke during a boat outing, unaware Ridge is racing to Naples to stop him. Who will be successful of the two brothers?

Wednesday, August 6, 2025

When Ridge makes a splash save in the Mediterranean, is it to save Brooke? After all, she was lounging on the back of the bat and soaking in the sun. Did she fall into the ocean, prompting Ridge to save her? Finn is stunned by Grace’s confession. What will be their next steps now that the truth is out?

Thursday, August 7, 2025

Both Li and Sheila are surprised by their interaction. Will this cause Sheila to snoop around and find out that Luna is alive? Meanwhile, Grace’s house comes crumbling down. How will she react when her truth will be revealed?

Friday, August 8, 2025

Liam and Hope are shocked by what Grace begins to tell them. Finn may have asked Grace to share what she did with the two, but who knows how they might react? What is the truth, and why are they so shocked by it?

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: The Yogurt Shop Murders: HBO & A24’s Chilling Docuseries Left The Crew Shaken — What It’s About & Where To Watch It?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News