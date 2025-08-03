Last month, Michael C. Hall’s iconic serial killer Dexter Morgan made a glorious comeback to the small screen in Dexter: Resurrection. The new season holds an impressive 89% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes and has brought back fond memories of the widely acclaimed show’s early seasons. The season is already halfway through, and viewers are waiting with bated breath for the arrival of Episode 6. Let’s look at the top three fan theories and what to expect from the next chapter, titled “Cats and Mouse.”

(Major Spoilers Ahead)

1. Mia’s Fate in Prison

Episode 5 ended with Dexter calling 911 and planting evidence to frame Mia, protecting his son Harrison from being held guilty for Ryan’s murder. While Mia receives a cryptic prison visit from Charlie (Uma Thurman), a fan theory suggests she may soon be killed behind bars, contrary to Leon Prater’s (Peter Dinklage) apparent plan to rescue her.

But if that happens, it could speed up Detective Claudette Wallace and Angel Batista’s investigation, bringing them dangerously close to both Dexter and Harrison.

First official solo pic of Krysten Ritter as Mia/Lady Vengeance in #DexterResurrection pic.twitter.com/u8crdXvgAz — dexter moments (@MomentsDexter) July 25, 2025

2. Gareth Is Not One, But Two People

One wild fan theory suggests that David Dastmalchian, who plays Gareth, the Gemini Killer, in the series, isn’t portraying just one murderer, but a pair of identical twins. According to the theory, Dexter kills Gareth in Episode 6, only for his twin to appear moments later, prompting Dexter’s stunned reaction: “I didn’t see this coming,” as teased in the promo.

However, Dexter may also have seen Mia getting released from prison and joining them for the ride. Or, instead of the Gemini Killer(s) twist, it could be the appearance of a twin of Neil Patrick Harris’s Tattoo Collector, whom Dexter has already gotten rid of. That might also explain Dexter’s surprise reaction.

3. Harrison Might Kill Batista

Another interesting fan theory hints at Dexter’s son, Harrison, killing Angel Batista. Some fans felt the bar scene with Masuka and Quinn had something more happening beneath the surface. If Harrison discovers that Batista has been lying or is actively hunting his father, he could see him as the bad guy and might kill him impulsively, like he killed Ryan.

But if that happens, it could be a major turning point for the series, setting Harrison on a darker and more irreversible path like his father and bringing him closer to him than ever before.

Angel Batista is the best character in Dexter: Resurrection pic.twitter.com/QjK2Ay7HvE — sunday (giving first) (@0xSundayAlpha) July 31, 2025

What’s Dexter: Resurrection All About

Created by Clyde Phillips, the original series, Dexter, follows a highly skilled blood spatter analyst, Dexter Morgan (played by Michael C. Hall), who moonlights as a vigilante serial killer guided by his father’s moral code. Its sequel, Dexter: New Blood, is set ten years after the Season 8 finale and revolves around the relationship between Dexter and his estranged son, Harrison (played by Jack Alcott).

Dexter: Resurrection picks up just weeks after New Blood. Dexter awakens from a coma, only to find out his son, Harrison, has already left. He travels to New York City to find his son, but Dexter’s former colleague Angel Batista (played by David Zayas) is on their trail.

Dexter: Resurrection Trailer

