Halfway through its run, Dexter: Resurrection has continued its prolific run of shattering expectations both in and outside the serial killer franchise. The powerhouse Showtime sequel has not only revitalized Michael C. Hall’s titular murderer, but resurrected the entire Dexter-verse. And such is the call made by its prestigious IMDb rank.

The ambitious series, which resumes the narrative from Dexter: New Blood, has stirred overwhelming audience enthusiasm. Incentivizing Hall’s awaited return as the iconic anti-hero, it has proven that resurrection can indeed resuscitate new life into something antiquated.

Dexter Resurrection Dominates IMDb’s Elite Rankings

The IMDb numbers speak volumes about the audience reception of Resurrection. With nearly 25,000 viewers weighing in, it has secured a juggernaut 9.2/10 aggregate score, catapulting the series to the coveted 38th position on IMDb’s Top 250 TV Shows chart.

This resounding accomplishment places the revival series in elite company alongside television’s most celebrated productions, edging out the likes of True Detective, Seinfeld, and Fargo among many.

Dexter Resurrection is One of IMDb’s Highest Rated TV Show of the 2020s

Resurrection has distinguished itself among recent high-profile releases, competing with acclaimed productions like docudramas The Last Dance and Clarkson’s Farm, animated show Arcane, and the Indian biographical drama Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story.

Despite IMDb’s predilection to reward documentaries more favorably, and the challenges with international voting patterns and otherwise inactive users from densely-populated regions rewarding 10/10 ratings to their favorite titles, Resurrection’s reception, through genuine merit, has rendered it the decade’s highest-rated fiction series within Hollywood.

Individual Episodes Reaching Television Excellence

The original Showtime stunner, based on Jeff Lindsay’s novels, maintains its strong 8.6/10 rating and holds the 136th position within IMDb’s Top 250 rankings, delineating the significance of its successor’s quality.

To further the list of achievements, Dexter: Resurrection’s fourth episode, “Call Me Red,” flaunts a stunning 9.8/10 rating, tying it with the original series’ legendary episode “The Getaway,” which featured the Trinity Killer’s devastating murder of Rita Morgan — frequently regarded as one of the finest episodes in television history.

The newest achievement, on the other hand, spotlights that Resurrection isn’t merely capitalizing on nostalgia but is genuinely inciting television moments that match the biggest extravaganzas to come out of author Jeff Lindsay’s storytelling universe, balancing fan expectations and unprecedented narrative directions alike.

More Dexter on the Way, Thanks to Knife-Plunging Viewership

Makers of Dexter: Resurrection have signalled to secure a potential second season. Showtime’s confidence in the continued viability of a franchise, which is already in its 20th summer, is indicative of auspicious creative decisions as well as success for Paramount.

The renewal is conducive given the premiere’s cataclysmic success, which topped New Blood’s premiere by 76% and Original Sin’s Premiere by 44% (according to TVline). Showtime executives have indicated that Resurrection’s performance has exceeded their most optimistic projections, establishing a foundation for multiple years of Michael C. Hall’s Dark Passenger.

