The fourth installment of Dexter: Resurrection finally assembles its complete ensemble, introducing the principal antagonist, Leon Prater (Peter Dinklage), a wealthy philanthropist orchestrating the inaugural gathering of a sinister, clandestine society.

This episode, titled “Call Me Red,” presents Michael C. Hall’s Dexter adopting the guise of another serial killer as he encounters kindred spirits of his own dark persuasion. Much like the consequences he endured when forging alliances with Arthur Mitchell and Miguel Prada, he is compelled to seek connection, ignoring every caveat. This union tightens the story’s grip as multiple threads intertwine with increasing stakes.

Dexter: Resurrection Episode 4 – Meet Red

For the first time in his murderous career, Dexter assumes the identity of a serial killer, impersonating the perpetrator of the UrCar killings, whose identity he now appropriates to infiltrate this shadowy congregation. Charley (Uma Thurman) escorts him to the get-together, where he shakes hands with the enigmatic billionaire Leon Prater.

Prater’s obsession with serial killers yields a transfixing sequence, featuring his private collection of macabre memorabilia belonging to notorious figures, such as Jeffrey Dahmer, Charles Manson, and Ted Bundy. He also possesses the blood slides belonging to the Bay Harbor Butcher himself, Dexter’s former alter ego.

Embracing Dexter, who is going by the name Red, Prater welcomes him to the dinner where serial killers commune with one another, indicating that additional gatherings will follow in the coming weeks.

Dexter: Resurrection Episode 4 – Who Are All the Serial Killers?

The episode introduces a rogues’ gallery of murderers, each with their own twisted methodology. Modern Family’s Eric Stonestreet portrays Al, aka Rapunzel, a family man who collects ponytails from his victims. Jessica Jones star Krysten Ritter appears as Mia Lapierre, who, like Dexter himself, targets predators under the sobriquet Lady Vengeance. David Dastmalchian embodies Gareth, the Gemini Killer, while Neil Patrick Harris appears as Lowell, who skins his victims’ tattoos.

Dexter manages a private conversation with Mia amid the macabre discussions, and the two rendezvous the following day. After extracting intel about Prater through Mia, he eliminates his first colleague, Lowell, rescuing the latter’s target. He also collects his first blood slide since New Blood, officially commemorating his resurrection.

Dexter: Resurrection Episode 4 – Harrison Carries His Father’s Burden

Elated by recent events, Dexter remains troubled by the manifestation of his father, Harry, who implores him to redirect his attention toward Harrison. Harry’s spectral counsel proves prescient, inferring how the systematic elimination of fellow killers will inevitably arouse suspicion from the others.

Meanwhile, Harrison continues to suffer under the weight of his own actions. Harrison seeks solace in companionship like his father, but when he attempts to kiss Elsa in a moment of vulnerability, she gently rebuffs his advance. Already emotionally raptured, Harrison’s situation deteriorates further when he encounters Angel Batista.

Dexter: Resurrection Episode 4 – Angel Batista’s Relentless Pursuit Of The Morgans

Angel Batista traces Dexter’s truck to Harrison, though their warm reunion sours when Batista learns of the murder Harrison is involved in. Concealing the knowledge of Dexter’s survival, Batista presses him to share whether his “deceased” father was indeed the Bay Harbor Butcher. Harrison denies any knowledge, leading Batista to investigate alongside Detective Claudette Wallace.

Overwhelmed by guilt and convinced that he has inherited his father’s murderous legacy, Harrison decides to surrender himself to the authorities. As he makes his way to the police station, he encounters an unexpected figure: his father, Dexter, very much alive and standing before him in the flesh.

