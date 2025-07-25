The previous episode of General Hospital witnessed Elizabeth reuniting with Liesl Obrecht. Nina wanted to take action and stop the wedding from happening. Willow and Scout had a heart-to-heart and shared a heartfelt moment. Alexis had a frank talk with Drew while Trina held her own ground.

She refused to forgive Kai for snitching on her father Curtis and betraying her family to Drew. Here’s what the fans can expect from the July 25, 2025, episode of General Hospital when they tune in to ABC to watch the daytime drama series that revolves around the lives of residents of Port Charles.

General Hospital Spoilers: July 25, 2025

The final episode of the week features Willow and Drew’s wedding day being filled with drama. Nobody wants this wedding but the two are hell bent on making it happen. While Drew thinks everything is going to go smoothly, that’s not the case. Nina is sick of not doing anything to stop it.

But by the time she made up her mind, Curtis had already reached Willow’s room and spilled the bombshell Nina had been hiding. He informed her that Drew was sleeping with her mother Nina around the same time he began pursuing Willow. Willow is left shocked and flabbergasted by the news.

She confronts her mother and asks her if she was having an affair with Drew. Will Nina finally admit to the truth after months of hiding it? After all, this might be the only way she can stop her daughter from marrying that creep. On the other hand, Carly and Lucas have it out. How will this go?

Lucas is sure that Sonny is the one who kidnapped Marco but Carly is not agreeing to it. She is defending Sonny and Jason and soon it turns into a full blown argument. Will they be able to tame their fight or will this become a heated family fight? Meanwhile, Michael confides in his sister Kristina.

Willow is getting married to Drew and it is a decision he is not okay with. He knows she is only doing so to get her hands on their kids Wiley and Amelia. Michael is still hopeful she’ll stop what could be the biggest mistake of her life. What advice will Kristina have for Michael? Elsewhere, Ava is rattled.

What could this be about? Then there’s Lucy who issues an invitation, but to whom? When Sonny gives Marco a not-so-friendly warning, will he take it or not? And then lastly, Molly and Cody share a moment of bonding.

