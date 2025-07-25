The previous episode of Days of Our Lives saw EJ having a session with Marlena to recall any details he had been unable to recall from the night of the shooting. Gwen made a shocking discovery while Paulina worried to Abe about what might happen. Last but not least, Johnny’s trial began.

With worry, plotting, and additional health scares, things are about to get dramatic and entertaining in the coming few weeks. Here’s what fans can expect from the July 25, 2025, episode of Days of our Lives when they tune in to Peacock to stream the daytime drama series revolving around Salem.

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: July 25, 2025

The final episode of this week features Gwen and Gabi’s animosity finally resurfacing. Ever since her return, Gwen has been involved in some major drama. She recently found out that someone stole the necklace from her. And now her rivalry with Gabi is resurfacing. Hope exactly will this fare?

The two always push each other’s buttons, and that’s exactly what is going to happen this time around. Is this related to Stefan? Will they continue to fight and feud? Or will they take the high road and get over it eventually? On the other hand, Doug and Julie share a quite bittersweet goodbye.

Doug came to town and also brought along a lot of trouble and issues for not just himself but also for the others. Be it stealing the necklace from Julie and selling it off for money, or his debts which landed Holly and Ari in danger. But now it’s time for him to say goodbye to the town and to Julie as well.

He is ready to leave this all behind and he wants to leave with a heartfelt apology to Julie for all the trouble he caused. She also believed he had some potential and maybe that’s what he will be setting out for. Till then, it’s a goodbye for Doug from Salem. Meanwhile, Susan tries to help Johnny.

The trial is beginning, and Johnny is the main suspect for shooting his father, EJ. He has maintained that he is innocent, and EJ believes him as well. The father is ready to do all it takes to ensure his son does not land in jail. How will Susan help? Will her psychic premonitions lead towards the culprit?

On the other hand, Marlena has a health scare. She collapsed in court just as Johnny’s trial was about to begin. She has been grieving and dealing with the death of John. But this seems more than that. Belle has also been worried about her mother’s health. And lastly, Sarah confides in Brady.

