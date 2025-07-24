In the previous episode of The Young and the Restless, Kyle tells Nikki the truth about Victor’s deal with Audra and how the goal is to separate him from Claire. Lily stands her ground with Phyllis while Cane questions Amanda’s loyalty after seeing her doubt his every move.

The murder mystery is only getting more heated and dangerous with each new episode of the soap opera. Here’s what fans can expect from the July 24, 2025, episode of The Young and the Restless when they tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama around Genoa City residents.

The Young & The Restless Spoilers: July 24, 2025

The episode on Thursday features Victor and Chance confronting a new suspect. Cane’s assistant, Carter, has been very suspicious from the start, and the murder of Damian has only increased those doubts. Chance is actively investigating and is now questioning Carter about the same.

Victor joins him as he always inserts himself, whether he is needed or not. How will this confrontation go? Carter claims he’s loyal to Cane and has been doing anything his boss says, but murder is where he draws the line. It’s something he claims he would never do. But is this reply convincing?

What will Chance and Victor take away from this chat? Will they deduce that Carter is protecting Cane? Meanwhile, Nick’s plan to escape backfires. After being framed for the murder, Nick was appalled and decided to take matters into his own hands. He tried to flee from France, but it failed.

And now he has found himself in danger, and Sharon is with him. Carter locked the two up in a storage room, and they tried to get out of the area but were unsuccessful. And now that Nick is bloody and injured, what will they do? Is someone actually going to come save them? Sally or Billy, it seems?

Last but not least, Jack makes a tough decision about Billy. After being shocked by his younger brother’s decisions, Jack is left confused. Billy’s choice regarding Abbott Communications has not gone down well with Jack. How will he react to this decision?

Will he take a big step to teach Billy a lesson? Will this cause more friction in the relationship between these two siblings? Stay tuned to The Young and the Restless for more.

