The previous episode of The Bold and the Beautiful saw Daphne returning from Paris, surprising Carter, who did not expect her to come back but said he missed her. Meanwhile, Brooke gave Ridge a final chance (again) to make things right, but she did not get the response she was hoping for.

And last but definitely not least, Ridge and Nick pushed each other’s buttons. The two might be half-brothers, but they have never gotten along. Here’s what fans can expect from the July 24, 2025, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful when they tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama.

The Bold & The Beautiful Spoilers: July 24, 2025

The episode on Thursday features Steffy and Liam bonding over his recent near-death experience. It was a rough time, these last couple of months, as Liam’s life hung in the balance. Steffy was right there with him through it all. Liam first survived the bullet wound from Luna and then the brain tumor.

And now he seems to be healing and recovering from everything. Grace performed a miracle surgery on him that cost Bill one million dollars, but the scans prove the brain tumor is gone. The truth of the same is suspicious and is about to get explored soon. Regardless, Steffy and Liam bond it out.

On the other hand, Taylor suspects Nick is using the trip to Italy as a clear path to Brooke. It was recently revealed that Nick also has some work in Naples and will be joining the others on this trip, Brooke in particular. This has confirmed Taylor’s suspicions; he is using it as a way to get her back.

It’s no secret since Nick has made it clear he wants her back and is hoping she gives their romance another chance now that he is back. The trip will only provide the perfect backdrop for him to woo her. Will Taylor offer her support in this plan? And lastly, Eric gives an emotional warning to Ridge.

He is going to Italy with his son Ridge, and Brooke is accompanying them. The old man is yet again stuck in the same loop. He claims Brooke is Ridge’s actual destiny and that he should reconsider his engagement to Taylor. Isn’t it high time Ridge tells his father to mind his own business?

Brooke and Eric have plotted together more than once. This trip might just be another chance for them to manipulate Ridge and his flippant side.

