The last couple of months have seen the collaboration between Netflix and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex come to life in front of everyone’s eyes. From the lifestyle show of Meghan Markle, With Love Meghan, to Prince Harry’s documentary, Polo, the $100 million deal has churned out certain content.

Now, as per reports, things have changed course. With the former actress focusing on her sold-out lifestyle brand, As Ever, and the viewing figures of Prince Harry’s niche content not being too profitable, the deal is not going on the same path as before. Here’s everything we know about the same.

Has Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s $100M Netflix Deal Been Scrapped?

According to The UK Sun, the Netflix deal has been scrapped and will not be renewed when it officially expires in September this year. Per the portal, both parties have decided not to officially announce this decision. This is allegedly after Prince Harry’s expensive polo docuseries raked in a few viewers.

In addition, the report claims that Meghan’s focus on her brand is one of the reasons. “Netflix feel they’ve got all they can from the couple,” a source claimed. “They got a hell of a lot of viewers for the first documentary series, and knew, realistically, it would prove the zenith of content,” from the duo.

While the first few projects were profitable and saw a lot of viewership, “the content got weaker from there on.” Despite that, the insider said “there’s no animosity from either side” since “things have just run their course.” With Meghan’s focus on As Ever more than other things, it’s time to move on.

The portal claimed that it would be a big blow for Harry and a huge loss of revenue since Meghan Markle already has her brand and season two of her Netflix series to come out. Ted Sarandos, the CEO, is said to be on good terms with Meghan. The report claimed another streamer was interested.

Impact Of Scrapping Of Exclusive Netflix Deal On Meghan Markle & Prince Harry

As per the source, Paramount+ was “keen to work with the couple, who would be open to it if the right project came along.” While this is a slight setback for Meghan and Harry, it’s not the end of the world for them. According to Page Six, while the exclusive deal is off, they will sign a first-look deal.

So while the previous deal is off the table, they will be signing a new deal, which is slightly different. According to their source, “There are more TV projects coming soon with both the duke and duchess.” This includes With Love, Meghan 2, which was filmed at the same time as the first season.

Last month, Netflix announced a documentary deal with King Charles and Idris Elba, focusing on the impact of The King’s Trust. Reports suggest that continuing ties with the Sussexes could be seen as a potential obstacle to this new royal collaboration.

