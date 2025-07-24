Over the years, Madame Tussauds has launched countless wax statues of popular names and stars. Now it’s time for their most ambitious and biggest launch. The museum has unveiled 13 wax figures of Taylor Swift, reflecting her albums which served as the inspiration for her blockbuster Eras Tour.

The statues will be launched in 13 cities across four continents and is the biggest launch of the museum’s 250-year long history. Eras Tour sold out 149 dates across five continents and this is a way to immortalize this huge achievement. Here’s which 5 figures will be coming to the United States.

Madame Tussauds: Taylor Swift Eras Tour Special Wax Figures In The US

According to the press release, a team of more than 40 artists worked for 14 months on the project. There are 13 different statues symbolising all of Taylor’s musical albums and 5 of them will be displayed in venues across the United States. The Hollywood venue will feature the Speak Now statue.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madame Tussauds London (@madametussauds)

The figurine is dressed in the iconic lilac ballgown with an ombre tiered tulle skirt and a blue to purple microphone. Las Vegas will feature the Fearless statue which dons a gold-fringed mini-dress with knee-high boots and a gold to black microphone. Midnights will be seen in the New York venue.

The statue wears a multicolored tinsel jacket, midnight blue playsuit and crystallized boots with a midnight blue microphone. The Orlando branch of the Madame Tussauds museum will feature Reputation. The statue dons a black sequined catsuit with red snake embroidery, boots and a microphone.

Last but not the least, Nashville will feature Evermore. The statue will don a floor-length mustard colored dress with its matching microphone. Laura Sheard, the Global Brand Director at Madame Tussauds called the pop star a generational icon and cultural powerhouse and pointed out her influence.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madame Tussauds Sydney (@tussaudssydney)

She stated that Taylor has an impact across music, fashion, film, activism and even the economy. Danielle Cullen, the Senior Figure Stylist revealed that the team worked closely with fashion houses like Vivienne Westwood, Roberto Cavalli, Versace, Christian Louboutin, Alberta Ferretti and Etro.

The goal was to recreate each of the Eras Tour looks to launch all of the 13 statues in the different cities. She then further explained, “It feels a fitting celebration to give Swifties the chance to commemorate moments from this once in a generation tour in a way that only Madame Tussauds can.”

Taylor’s studio albums include the self-titled Taylor Swift, Fearless, Speak Now, Red, 1989, Reputation, Lover, Folklore, Evermore, Midnights and The Tortured Poets Department. She also has Taylor’s Version of some of them.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madame Tussauds Hong Kong | 香港杜莎夫人蠟像館 (@madametussaudshongkong)

For more such updates, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Gwyneth Paltrow Vs. Chris Martin Net Worth 2025: Who Has The Bigger Fortune Years After Their Divorce?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News